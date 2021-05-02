BRIEFS: Monday, May 3

MLB
Pollock 8 RBIs, Beaty 7 RBIs, each slam as Dodgers bop Brews
MILWAUKEE — A.J. Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beatty drove in seven, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers 16-4 on Sunday.
Pollock homered twice and doubled while Beaty went 4 of 6 and scored three times. heir slams came against Alec Bettinger, who gave up 11 runs in his big league debut after never pitching above Double-A.
This was the first time in franchise history that the Dodgers had two players with at least seven RBIs in the same game. The last time it happened for any MLB team was on Aug. 22, 2007, when Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ramon Vazquez each had seven RBIs for the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 blowout of the Baltimore Orioles.
The last time two Dodgers hit grand slams in the same game came when Adrian Beltre and Shawn Green did it in a 12-3 victory over the Florida Marlins on May 21, 2000.
Pollock’s eight RBIs matched the highest single-game total by any player in the history of American Family Field, which opened in April 2001 as Miller Park. He shares the record with Josh Willingham (2009) and Yasmani Grandal (2015). All three did it as visiting players.
Chris Taylor scored five runs, going 3 for 3 for the Dodgers.
Jacob Nottingham hit two homers for the Brewers, who reacquired him from Seattle earlier in the day. The Mariners had claimed Nottingham off waivers from the Brewers last week.
Julio Urias (4-0), who allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. He struck out 10 and walked none.
The Brewers were seeking to sweep a four-game series from the Dodgers for only the second time. Milwaukee recorded a four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in May 2012.
But in a matchup featuring two decimated rosters – these two teams have a combined 27 players on the injured list—the Brewers ran out of healthy proven pitchers.
Pollock hit a slam in the first inning, a three-run homer off Jordan Zimmermann in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth. Beaty had an RBI infield hit in the first, a slam in the second and a two-run single in the fourth.
Bettinger (0-1) allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and two walks in four innings. He hit a batter and struck out none — he did, however, retire Dodgers star Mookie Betts in all three at-bats.
The 25-year-old righty nearly escaped with a scoreless first. But with two on and two outs, he hit Taylor with a pitch to load the bases and Beatty followed with an infield hit that scored a run and Pollock’s grand slam over the center-field wall put the Dodgers ahead 5-0.
Bettinger again and two on and two outs in the second when Taylor reached on an infield hit and Beaty produced the Dodgers’ second grand slam by sending a drive over the outstretched arm of a leaping Avisaíl García in right field.
Brewers reacquire Nottingham from Mariners
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have boosted their depleted catching situation by reacquiring Jacob Nottingham from the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle had claimed Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee last week but then designated him for assignment. The Brewers announced Sunday they acquired him for cash.
“We just needed to bring another catcher into the organization, and somebody with familiarity works out great,” manager Craig Counsell said.
Nottingham was in the Brewers’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mario Feliciano, who made his major league debut Saturday and scored the winning run in a 6-5, 11-inning victory over the Dodgers, was optioned to the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.
The Brewers have placed their top two catchers — Omar Narváez and Manny Piña — on the injured list over the last week. Narváez has a strained left hamstring. Piña has a fractured left big toe.
Nottingham, 26, hasn’t appeared in an MLB game this season but hit .188 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 20 games last year. He has a .203 batting average, .306 on-base percentage, five homers and 17 RBIs in 38 career games.
“He knows our group,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “He knows our organization. It made sense to be able to bring him back and plug him right in there.”
Twins score 7 in 3rd to back Berríos in 13-4 win over Royals
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirillof went deep for the fourth time in three games as the Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 13-4 on Sunday.
José Berríos (3-2) took advantage of Minnesota’s tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts. Berríos gave up four runs on six hits and struck out nine in six innings.
The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch.
Kansas City starter Brad Keller was undone by the long ball and his own defense. Keller (2-3) gave up all seven runs in the third, but only two were earned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier.
Dozier later hit a three-run homer, but the AL Central-leading Royals have lost three of five.
Keller cruised through the first two innings, but things unraveled quickly in the third. The right-hander hit Jake Cave with a pitch and Simmons followed with his first home run of the season to the second deck in left field. Garver capped the inning with a three-run shot an estimated 436 feet to the second deck in left field.