BRIEFS: Monday, November 15

Prep Volleyball

McDonell's Hughes, Bloomer's Post and Stanley-Boyd's Brenner earn All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team

McDonell junior Marley Hughes, Bloomer senior Alexa Post and Stanley-Boyd junior Emily Brenner have each been selected to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference volleyball first team for the 2021 season.

McDonell junior Kait Ortmann, Bloomer junior Isabella Seibel, Cadott junior Lauryn Goettl, Stanley-Boyd junior Lily Hoel and Thorp senior Alexa Hanson were each selected to the second team.

Bloomer senior Madison Faschingbauer, Cadott junior Elly Eiler, McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz, Stanley-Boyd junior Kayte Licht and Thorp junior Paige Rhyner were chosen as honorable mentions.

Osseo-Fairchild senior Brooke McCune was named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.

Gilman junior Gracie Tallier was selected to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team. Pirates junior Ellie Drier was a second team honoree and senior Emma Grunseth and junior Tatum Weir were selected as honorable mentions.

Marshfield Columbus senior Dorci Walker was selected as the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.

Prep Football

Bloomer's Strand, Crane and Rothbauer earn All-Heart O'North first team

Bloomer seniors Jack Strand, Connor Crane and Bowen Rothbauer each earned All-Heart O'North Conference first team honors for the 2021 season.

The quarterback Strand, end/flanker Crane and inside linebacker Rothbauer were chosen to the first team.

Senior running back Marcus Harelstad and junior outside linebacker Ethan Rubenzer were picked to the second team at their respective positions.

St. Croix Falls senior running back Dayo Oye was picked as the Heart O'North Conference Offensive Player of the Year while Northwestern senior Austin Schlies were picked as the Heart O'North Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Cadott's Tegels named Dunn-St. Croix Defensive Player of the Year

Cadott senior inside linebacker Gavin Tegels has been named the Dunn-St. Croix Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

Tegels also earned first team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference honors at inside linebacker with Cadott sophomore Brodee Burish earning first team honors at defensive line. Tegels and Burish were also first team honorees on the offense with Tegels at fullback/tight end and Burish at offensive line.

Junior placekicker Peter Weir was a second-team selection on offense while junior outside linebacker Tegan Ritter and senior defensive back Ryan Sonnentag were chosen as a part of the second team defense.

Junior linebacker and wide receiver Nick Fasbender, senior defensive back Kaleb Sonnentag and junior offensive lineman Blade Irwin were honorable mentions.

Spring Valley quarterback Connor Ducklow was named Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Washington fires coach

SEATTLE — Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.

Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.

Athletic director Jen Cohen said the school will honor the terms of Lake's contract, which puts Washington on the hook for about $9 million dollars.

Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.

Including Saturday's game, the Huskies went 7-6 under Lake.

Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach the remaining two games, including the Apple Cup rivalry against Washington State.

AUTO RACING

Toyota unveils change to GR Supra

Toyota on Sunday unveiled the GR Supra it will use in the 2022 NHRA season, ending a 10-year run with the Camry in Funny Car competition.

The reveal was made at the NHRA season finale at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California, and the car is expected to debut in the 2022 season opener back at Pomona in February. Before the Camry, Toyota has competed with the Celica and Solara in its 20 years of NHRA participation.

The Supra currently competes in NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series, and this year Toyota debuted the GR Supra in GT4 sports car competitions in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season.

“We were looking for other opportunities with the Supra and the NHRA Funny Car is a natural,” David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, told The Associated Press at the IMSA season finale at Road Atlanta in Georgia.

“We had a good run with the Camry. But from a marketing side, clearly what we are trying to do is provide more exposure to the Supra, and the NHRA fits perfectly.”

Toyota again worked with Calty Design Research, a studio launched in 1973 that provides innovative design solutions for Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles and supports North American production design. The two-year development process followed Toyota's commitment to designing race vehicles that closely resemble production vehicles.

The new body for 2022 marks the most significant styling characteristics of any previous Funny Car. The body styling is worked into the car from bumper to bumper and there are true lines and details within the body, not just a decal package.

NHRA actually insisted that if Toyota was going to do redesign its Funny Car, it had to be similar to a production vehicle, and Wilson told the AP its submissions were rejected by the series several times before this Supra was approved.

The final product is as close as possible to a street-legal Supra — and yet it still can run 330 mph in an NHRA event.

