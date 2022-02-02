Briefs Thurs Feb 2

NFL

Washington's NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

Washington has some new Commanders in town.

The NFL team announced its new name on Wednesday, 18 months after fresh pressure from sponsors helped persuade the once-storied franchise to drop its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons.

Washington is the latest American major professional team to abandon its name linked to Native Americans, and it was considered one of the most egregious.

Suzan Shown Harjo, who is Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee, called the change “an amazing and a giant step in the maturation of America.” The 76-year-old Harjo has been advocating for sports teams to drop Native imagery and mascots since the 1960s.

“That’s sort of our place in the world, Native people’s place in the world, to help the rest of the country come to grips with its past and to understand how to move on,” she said. "And, I hope, how to do it with grace.”

While Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians have changed their name, the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and baseball’s Atlanta Braves have said they are not planning to make a change.

That doesn't sit well with IllumiNative, a Native American woman-led social justice organization, though founder and executive director Crystal Echo Hawk praised the move by the Commanders.

“Native mascots are inaccurate and stereotypical depictions of Native culture,” the Pawnee woman said in a statement. "They do not honor or celebrate Native peoples but are rather a tool of white supremacy created to dehumanize and objectify us. Research has shown time after time that Native mascots lead to lowered self-esteem and self-worth, and increases rates of depression, self-harm, and violence against Native youth.

“The Washington Commanders are proof that ending the use of Native American imagery in sports is possible. The Cleveland Guardians are further proof.”

Washington owner Dan Snyder said the change that pays “homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital."

“As we kick off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us," Snyder said. “We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy and Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington.”

President Joe Biden welcomed the name change by posting a picture on Twitter of Commander, his recently acquired German shepherd puppy, in front of the White House.

“I suppose there’s room for two Commanders in this town,” Biden wrote.

From 1932 until two seasons ago, Washington had used the name Redskins — which offended Native Americans and others.

“Redskins” is the worst name that Native Americans can be called in the English language, according to Harjo. She said the word hearkens to a time when bounties were paid for the scalps of Native Americans.

Lawyer says there’s ‘corroborating evidence’ Dolphins owner bribed Flores to lose in 2019

MIAMI — Among the potentially seismic allegations Brian Flores made in his racial-discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, one of the most stunning pieces was an accusation team owner Stephen M. Ross bribed Flores to lose games during the 2019 NFL season.

In the 58-page lawsuit, Flores said Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019 as Ross hoped the Dolphins would lose enough games to land the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. On Wednesday, one of Flores’ lawyers said there’s corroborating evidence for Flores’ claims, beyond what is detailed in the lawsuit.

“We’re going to prove that if this case continues to go,” Douglas Wigdor told CNN. “There’s going to be corroborating evidence, there’s going to be other witnesses, there’s going to be emails and texts. We’re confident in that allegation. As Brian said, you don’t just make that up.”

Wigdor LLP and Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek are jointly representing Flores in his case, which was filed with the United States District Court of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later, Flores embarked on a media tour Wednesday, making appearances on CBS, CNN and ESPN throughout the morning, with Wigdor and John Elefterakis, to discuss the suit.

On CNN, Flores was asked whether Ross explicitly made him the offer of $100,000 per loss and Flores said, “Yes he did, absolutely, 100 percent.”

“That’s not something you make up,” he said.

Miami fired Flores last month after three seasons, including back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021-22. Flores said what he believes is lack of cooperation in this regard contributed to his eventual firing.

“I would say that strained a lot of relationships in Miami,” Flores said.

Wigdor said Flores did not accept the payments, which would have amounted to $1.1 million after the Dolphins lost 11 games in 2019, exceeding preseason and early-season expectations as they began the year with seven straight losses.

Miami ultimately wound up with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft and selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Cincinnati Bengals landed the No. 1 pick and drafted star quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Bengals to Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins, in a statement, said they “vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization denied the allegations made in the suit.”

“The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect,” the statement continued. “We will be withholding further comment on the lawsuit at this time.”

OLYMPICS

6 Danish men's hockey players test positive at Olympics

BEIJING — Denmark’s men’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice Wednesday without six players after a spate of positive COVID-19 test results upon arriving in China.

The Danish Olympic federation announced that forwards Matthias Asperup and Nick Olesen tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation. Former NHL forward Mikkel Boedker, veteran defenseman Markus Lauridsen and two taxi squad players also missed practice after testing positive, though the team believed the results to be inaccurate and expected them back on the ice soon.

“Fortunately, it looks like four of them were false positive, we are hoping," longtime NHL center Frans Nielsen said. ”I wouldn’t called it ‘scared,’ but you’re always worried about, ‘Is there going to be more?’"

Coach Heinz Ehlers expressed optimism about getting four of the players out of isolation late Wednesday or early Thursday. The National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark said it did not believe any other members of the nation's 62-person delegation would need to be isolated.

Ehlers said everyone on Denmark's men's hockey team tested negative twice within the previous 48 hours before leaving for Beijing. Asperup and Olesen need to produce two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to rejoin the team.

“Of course it’s frustrating about the practice because we were supposed to do a little bit of power play today and three or four of those players, they were out,” Ehlers said. “It’s just (we have) to accept the way it is right now.”

The tournament begins in a week. Denmark plays its first game Feb. 9 against the Czech Republic.

