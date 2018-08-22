College football
Wisconsin WR Davis suspended 2 games after roommate charged
MADISON — Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the season.
Coach Paul Chryst announced the suspension Wednesday, two days after Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus was charged with felony sexual assault. Davis is Cephus’ roommate and was identified in the criminal complaint filed by authorities against Cephus and interviewed by police. Davis was not charged.
Athletic director Barry Alvarez announced the indefinite suspension of Cephus, who was accused of misconduct involving two women at his apartment last April. He is charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. In a tweet, Cephus has said he is wrongfully accused.
Chryst said the length of Davis’ suspension could change. The sophomore from Springfield, Ohio, caught 26 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns last season for the fourth-ranked Badgers.
NFL
Cowboys center Frederick has neurological disorder
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick said Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that causes weakness in various parts of the body, and the four-time Pro Bowl player isn’t sure on a timetable for a return.
Frederick said he has received two treatments for Guillain-Barre Syndrome over the past 48 hours and that the treatments will continue for several days.
“I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage,” Frederick said. “My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a timetable for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible.”
The 27-year-old Frederick has started all 83 games, including three playoff games, since the Cowboys drafted him late in the first round in 2013. That streak is likely in jeopardy with the opener 2 1/2 weeks away, Sept. 9 at Carolina.
MLB
Yankees closer Chapman placed on DL with knee tendinitis
MIAMI — New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with tendinitis in his left knee.
Chapman said Wednesday he hoped he would be ready to pitch again as soon as he’s eligible to be activated. He left Tuesday’s game at Miami with pain in his knee before New York scrambled to close out a 2-1 win in 12 innings.
The left-hander came on in the 12th to try for his 32nd save. He walked Isaac Galloway leading off, threw one pitch to the next batter and then departed.
He said his knee has bothered him since May, but this is his first DL stint this season.
Infection to end Martin’s season
BOSTON — Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin will sit out the rest of the season because of a bacterial infection.
Manager Terry Francona revealed the news Wednesday before Cleveland’s game against the Boston Red Sox.
The 30-year-old Cuban player became ill following a game Aug. 8. Doctors determined he had the life-threatening bacterial infection that entered his bloodstream and created toxins that damaged his internal organs, compromising their function.
Martin was released from the hospital Sunday.
Also Wednesday, the club activated slugger Edwin Encarnacion from the 10-day disabled list. He had been sidelined since Aug. 12 with a right wrist contusion. Encarnacion homered in his first at-bat against left-hander Brian Johnson.
