BRIEFS: Thursday, February 18

Prep Boys Basketball Regionals
Stanley-Boyd bests Chequamegon for quarterfinal victory
STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team broke open a tie game at the break by outscoring Chequamegon in the second half 36-27 to earn a 68-59 victory on Tuesday in their Division 3 regional quarterfinal playoff matchup.
The fourth-seeded Orioles (8-12) will move on to play at top-seeded Neillsville on Friday in the semifinals.
Carsen Hause had 16 points and was one of four Stanley-Boyd players to finish in double figures. Brady Potaczek had 15 points, Anthony Candela scored 11 points and Michael Karlen finished with 10 points in the victory.
Tanner Maier led all scorers with 24 points for Chequamegon (2-8).
Unity 50, Bloomer 37
At Bloomer, the Eagles ousted the Blackhawks in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest.
Charlie Herrick had 14 points and Connor Crane added seven points and four rebounds for the Blackhawks (7-8).
Zach Collins scored a game-high 20 points for Unity (12-8), who moves on to play at top-seeded St. Croix Central on Friday.
Owen-Withee 67, Cornell 31
At Owen, the second-seeded Blackhawks bested the Chiefs in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal game.
Austin Bowe had seven points and Blake Anders added six for Cornell (2-17).
Logan Amacher scored 16 points for Owen-Withee (10-9), who advances to host New Auburn on Friday.
Eau Claire Regis 70, Cadott 31
At Eau Claire, the third-seeded Ramblers beat the sixth-seeded Hornets in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Cole Sopiarz scored 14 points and Jordan Peters added six for the Hornets (4-13).
Eau Claire Regis (12-7) was led offensively by 20 points for JP Wolterstorff as the Ramblers move on to play at Spring Valley on Friday.
Bruce 48, Lake Holcombe 46
At Bruce, the fourth-seeded Red Raiders edged the fifth-seeded Chieftains (11-11) in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Bruce (14-3) advances to play at top-seeded McDonell on Friday.
COLLEGE
WIAC gives go-ahead for spring
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) is pleased to announce that it will proceed with spring sports competition during the 2021 spring semester.
The return-to-play includes the conference sports of baseball, women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, softball and women’s tennis.
“I am extremely excited that our spring sports student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete after experiencing a shortened season a year ago. I would like to thank UW-System President Tommy G. Thompson, as well as all of our chancellors and administrators for their tireless work in making this possible,” WIAC Commissioner Danielle Harris said.
Schedules can include contests against non-conference opponents and each sport will be given a WIAC championship opportunity. A determination on spectators will be made at a later date. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Sports Science Institute Resocialization Guidelines, as well as state, institutional and local health and safety guidelines.
MLB
Cubs sign SP Arrieta
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta returned to the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $6 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.
Arrieta can earn $1 million in performance bonuses under the deal.
To open a roster spot, the Cubs placed left-hander Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related injured list.
The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team.
While the reunion is a feel-good story for the reigning NL Central champions after a tough winter, Arrieta hasn’t experienced the same level of success since he left Chicago after the 2017 season.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in free agency and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season.
Arrieta rejoined a team with a new-look rotation after the Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and let Jon Lester depart for Washington in free agency. Arrieta also reunited with David Ross, who caught the second of Arrieta’s two no-hitters and guided Chicago into the playoffs last year in his first season as a big league manager.
Twins bench coach takes leave: Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell has taken an indefinite leave from the team because of kidney cancer.
The 46-year-old Bell had surgery to remove the growth on Jan. 28, shortly after being diagnosed. He’s been recovering at home with his family in Arizona.
“He’s also very, very optimistic and also very encouraged and waiting for his return to the dugout,” manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday. “The situation, it’s obviously serious, but Mike has handled this with great courage.”
Bell was hired prior to the 2020 season to replace Derek Shelton, who departed to become manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bell is the younger brother of current Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell and the son of longtime major league player and manager Buddy Bell.
Baldelli said he won’t make any immediate changes to the coaching staff. The Twins have their first official workout for pitchers and catchers on Friday at spring training in Fort Myers, Florida, with the first full-squad workout following four days later.