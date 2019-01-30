NFL
Rams’ Robey-Coleman says he got threats from Saints fans
ATLANTA — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman says he received “one or two” death threats from frustrated New Orleans Saints fans on social media after the NFC championship game.
Robey-Coleman was involved in the now-infamous play during which he was not penalized for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. No flag was thrown for pass interference for the helmet-to-helmet nature of the hit — for which Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL — possibly altering the outcome of Los Angeles’ 26-23 overtime victory.
Robey-Coleman says Wednesday he has tried to stay away from social media since, saying Saints fans have “a vendetta against me.” He adds he didn’t alert team security because he felt the threats were not serious.
The Rams defensive back also says his recent comments about New England quarterback Tom Brady were “overblown.” Robey-Coleman told Bleacher Report that age has taken a toll on Brady, but says Wednesday he simply meant him being 41 years old and wasn’t referring to his athletic abilities.
MLB
Perez, Twins finalize $4M, 1-year contract
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins and former Texas left-hander Martin Perez have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $4 million, Minnesota’s first offseason acquisition for the rotation.
Perez gets a $3.5 million salary this year, and the Twins have a $7.5 million option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout. The option price could escalate to $8.5 million based on innings this year. He also could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses this season.
The 27-year-old made 128 starts over the last seven seasons for the Rangers, who exercised a $750,000 buyout on his contract on Nov. 2, allowing him to become a free agent.
Perez went just 2-7 with a 6.22 ERA in 22 appearances in 2018, including 15 starts.
Holland, Diamondbacks reach $3.25 million deal
PHOENIX — Two people familiar with the negotiations say reliever Greg Holland and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced. The deal allows Holland to earn an additional $3.5 million in bonuses.
A 33-year-old right-hander, Holland was 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA with St. Louis and Washington last season, when he earned $14 million. He has a 2.83 ERA in eight major league seasons.
Holland was an outstanding closer with Kansas City, where he had a 1.80 ERA in 2011, a 1.21 ERA and 47 saves in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA with 46 saves in 2014.
Holland pitched one season for Colorado before going to St. Louis last year. Holland was released by the Cardinals after going 0-2 with a 7.92 ERA in 32 games. He signed with Washington and was 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 24 games for the Nationals.
College Basketball
Ex-Oklahoma State coach pleads guilty in bribery case
NEW YORK — A former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking bribes from business advisers to steer them to star college athletes expected to turn pro.
Lamont Evans, 41, entered the plea in New York federal court to conspiring to commit bribery. He admitted receiving $22,000 to steer the players at the University of South Carolina and Oklahoma State University to certain financial advisers and business managers, attorney Johnny McCray said.
Evans also agreed to forfeit the bribe money he received from two financial advisers as part of the deal he signed Thursday.
Sentencing was set for May 10 on a charge that carries the potential for up to five years in prison, though a plea agreement between Evans and prosecutors recommends no more than two years behind bars.
Evans is the third former NCAA assistant coach to plead guilty in the case. The prosecution has revealed how well-connected mentors sometimes paid family members of top-tier athletes to steer the NBA-destined youngsters to schools or managers.
