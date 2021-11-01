Briefs Tues Nov 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bryce Williams' injury leaves another runner out for Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has likely lost another running back to a season-ending injury with Bryce Williams the latest to be sidelined for the ground-oriented Gophers.

Coach P.J. Fleck announced the news on Monday, two months after Mohamed Ibrahim hurt his lower left leg and one month after Trey Potts suffered an undisclosed injury serious enough to keep him hospitalized for six days.

Williams, a fourth-year player with 186 yards and three touchdowns on 37 rushes this season, appeared to hurt his lower left leg during a 19-yard reception in the first quarter at Northwestern.

“It looks like will be season ending. It’s unfortunate. It’s one of those years that’s kind of got us right now. But it’s the next man in, the next man up. Everybody’s on deck,” Fleck said.

Freshmen Mar'Keise Irving and Ky Thomas have taken over the workload in the backfield, but they're the only healthy scholarship running backs remaining on the roster. Linebacker Derik LeCaptain, one of the team's best special teams players, took some turns on Saturday and had a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Gophers have also switched another player to running back, Fleck said.

“I told the entire team, ‘Listen, if any of you have ever carried a ball in any part of your career, if you have a picture with button from the YMCA league with a ball in your hand and you’re chinning it properly, you are going to be available, possibly, to run the football for us this year,'” Fleck said. “We’re going in, talking to their parents, talking to their aunts and uncles, and seeing if they ever did that, diving into some Pop Warner film.”

NFL

Titans' Henry will have surgery, no timetable for return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return.

Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis.

Vrabel said he knows Henry will do everything possible to work himself back to help the Titans (6-2). Vrabel said doctors will put a timeline on Henry's recovery and possible return but he won't necessarily listen to that.

The Titans have nine games remaining this season including their bye Dec. 2. The defending AFC South champs hold a three-game lead and the tiebreaker inside their division.

"Whenever that is that’s when it’ll be,” Vrabel said. “I know that he’ll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that’s important to him. I know that'll be important to our team. We will have to move on. We’ll have to move on unfortunately without him here in the short term and not look back.”

The two-time NFL rushing champ went to the bench early in Sunday's game. He was shown on TV with his shoe off talking with trainers with 6:03 left in the first quarter before he returned. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards and a 2.4-yard average that was his lowest this season. He played 54 of the 73 offensive snaps.

Saints QB Winston's season over because of major knee injury

NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was diagnosed on Monday with torn knee ligaments that will end his season, coach Sean Payton said.

Payton confirmed the extent of the injury, first reported by the NFL Network, following an MRI that showed a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damage to the medial collateral ligament in Winston’s left knee.

Winston was injured early in the second quarter of New Orleans’ 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. On the play, Winston was scrambling when he was pulled down from behind by linebacker Devin White, who was penalized for a horse-collar tackle.

Winston’s knee buckled as he went down. He was unable to walk off the field without help and was replaced by Trevor Siemian for the rest of the game.

Payton also stated that he's content to stick with the three remaining healthy QBs on the Saints' roster: Siemian, Taysom Hill and rookie Ian Book.

“We’re satisfied with the quarterback room,” Payton said.

Winston had been 4-2 in six complete games as a starter and his 16-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith on Sunday had tied the game against Tampa Bay at 7. That was also the score when he left the game.

Siemian was the primary backup against the Bucs because Hill was still recovering from a concussion against Washington in Week 5. Payton said Hill’s condition was progressing well, but declined to say whether Hill had been cleared to return to practice this week.

Even if Hill is back against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Payton declined to say how he’d approach deciding whether to give Siemian a chance to pick up where he left off, or install Hill, who went 3-1 as a starter last season while Drew Brees was sidelined with rib and lung injuries.

Von Miller traded to Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Miller is no longer the face of the franchise in Denver.

The loquacious linebacker is headed West to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams in a trade that surprised him.

“It’s all kind of new,” said Miller, who insisted he didn't ask out. “I’m on my way to L.A.”

Where a Super Bowl contender awaits.

“Great team. Been a huge fan of Aaron Donald for a long time,” Miller said. “They’ve got a great defense. Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, all these guys. I’m excited."

Two people familiar with the deal that wasn't immediately announced by either team told The Associated Press that the Rams are sending the Broncos second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft for the perennial Pro Bowler.

The Broncos also are picking up $9 million of the $9.722 million left on his contract.

Miller’s trophy case includes his Super Bowl 50 MVP award for leading Denver to a 24-10 win over heavily favored Carolina following the 2015 season and 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.

He’s an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, seven-time AP All-Pro and a member of the league’s 2010s All-Decade team. And he’s the Broncos’ franchise leader with 110½ sacks in the regular season and has another 6½ in the playoffs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0