BRIEFS: Tuesday, March 3

Local Basketball

Wisconsin City YMCA AAU Basketball tryouts starting this week

Tryouts for the Wisconsin City YMCA AAU Basketball program are beginning this Saturday and Sunday at the Eau Claire YMCA.

Tryouts are for players in grades fifth through 11th grade with teams at the 5th/6th, 7th/8th and 9th/10th/11th grade levels. Tryouts for the 5th/6th team boys team are Saturday, March 7 and 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 7th/8th team are on the same days from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and the 9th/10th/11th grade team are from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 and 15.

Girls team tryouts for the 5th/6th team are from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 and 14, 7th/8th from 1:30-3 p.m. on March 7-14 and 9th/10th/11th from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 and 15.

Teams will participate in a combination of NCAA-certified college viewing events, AAU sanctioned explore tournaments and independent organizations' competitive events. The league offers high quality coaches, two practices per week and runs from April through June/July depending on the team. Uniforms and jerseys are provided and teams play in 5-7 tournaments.