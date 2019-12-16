Prep Girls Basketball
Kowalczyk, Prokupek leads Cadott past Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team earned a 38-31 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday in a nonconference matchup.
Jada Kowalczyk led Cadott with 16 points, 11 coming in the first half as the Hornets (5-2) raced out to a 21-15 lead. McKenzie Prokupek scored eight points while Meadow Barone added seven in the victory.
Maggie Reisner scored 11 points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-7).
NFL
Moss named to NFL All-100 team
Randy Moss didn't have to wait until Friday to be named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
The league announced Monday night that the former Vikings star will be one of 10 wide receivers on the team being chosen in conjunction with the NFL's 100th anniversary. Another former Vikings star, Cris Carter, was named one of 24 finalists.
Moss was the only wide receiver named early to the team. The other nine wide receivers will be announced Friday night on the NFL Network.
Moss played for the Vikings from 1998-2004 and briefly in 2010. He also played with Oakland, New England, Tennessee and San Francisco before retiring after the 2012 season. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Moss becomes the fourth longtime Vikings player to be named to the All-Time Team. Previously announced have been defensive tackles Alan Page and John Randle, and guard Randall McDaniel. Kicker Jan Stenerud, who concluded his career with Minnesota from 1984-85, also has been named to the team.
The NFL is announcing during the final six weeks of the regular season the 100 players and 10 coaches on the team. They will be recognized Feb. 2 at Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Moss made 587 of his 982 career receptions with the Vikings, and had six of his 10 1,000-yard seasons with them.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LSU HC Orgeron named AP COY
Ed Orgeron of LSU is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance.
Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes from Top 25 poll voters and a total of 130 points for the award presented by Regions Bank and announced Tuesday.
Baylor's Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, finished second with 14 first-place votes (86 points). Ohio State's Ryan Day was third with five-first-place votes (45 points) and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes (40 points).
Orgeron is the third different LSU coach to win the award since it was established in 1998, joining Nick Saban in 2003 and Les Miles in 2011. Saban and Miles both led their teams to the BCS championship game, with Saban winning and Miles losing.
Orgeron and the Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
This is Orgeron's third full season as LSU coach and the Tigers' record has improved each year. He was elevated to interim coach during the 2016 season after Miles was fired and eventually landed his dream job.
The Louisiana native is 38-9 at LSU with a 23-7 record in the SEC. The 58-year-old Orgeron was a longtime assistant coach, part of national championship staffs with Miami in the late 1980s and early '90s, and with Southern California in the early 2000s. Along the way, he gained a reputation as one of the best recruiters and defensive line coaches in the nation.
Orgeron landed at LSU as an assistant to Miles in 2015. He faced some skepticism when he was first given the job by then-athletic director Joe Alleva, but over three years he has proved to be a perfect fit. A week after his team landed the top seed in the playoff, he spent the weekend watching his quarterback, Joe Burrow, win the Heisman Trophy.
MLS
Charlotte awarded MLS team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David Tepper's vision of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte has been realized.
Charlotte was awarded an MLS expansion team on Tuesday by MLS commissioner Don Garber at a news conference in downtown Charlotte. The team will begin play in 2021 and can sign players immediately.
Tepper owns the NFL's Carolina Panthers, and the team will play its games at Bank of America Stadium, where the Panthers play.
The city also has the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, but doesn't have an NHL or MLB team. Tepper hopes that Major League Soccer will fill that void in the summer for sports fans in Charlotte.
“The city is just right for the sport,” Tepper said. “We have had (soccer) games here and there was pretty good support for the sport. We think we can build a really good fan base. The city needs a sport during that (summer) period."
Tepper promised that “we are going to make Charlotte rock on Saturday nights.”
Tepper will hope to build on the city's strong Hispanic population. When Mexico has played here in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the past, it has drawn more than 50,000 fans to Bank of America Stadium, many who come with the Mexican flag draped around them.
The team name has not been established yet, but should be announced in the spring. Some of the names under consideration are Charlotte FC, Charlotte Crown FC, Charlotte Fortune FC and Charlotte Monarchs.
Garber said the league positions itself as a league for a “new America” made up of young millennials, and he said Charlotte fits that mold.
