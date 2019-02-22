MLB
Spring training pitch clock use to start without penalties
NEW YORK — A 20-second pitch clock will be phased in in three stages during spring training, with the start of ball/strike penalties depending on negotiations with the players’ association.
Major League Baseball said Friday that the pitch clock will not be enforced this weekend and that beginning early next week umpires will issue reminders to batters and pitchers who violate the clock.
MLB did not give a date for when it might start ball/strike penalties.
The clock will not operate before the first pitch of a plate appearance, or after foul balls, mound visits or timeouts called by umpires, except for timeouts called just to reset the clock. The clock will reset after pickoff throws and bluffs.
The clock will start when a pitcher is in possession of the ball on the mound, and the pitcher must start his windup or move toward a set position within the 20 seconds. A hitter must be in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher with at least 5 seconds left.
Gonzalez, Twins agree to $21M, 2-year deal
Versatile Marwin Gonzalez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.
Gonzalez would receive $12 million this year and $9 million in 2020 under the contract.
An infielder and outfielder who turns 30 next month, Gonzalez spent the last seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He hit .247 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs last year, down from career bests of a .303 average with 23 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017, when the Astros won their first World Series title.
He played 73 games as a corner outfielder last year, plus 29 at shortstop, 32 at second and 24 at first. Gonzalez earned $5,125,000 last season after the Astros exercised a club option.
Santana, White Sox agree to minor league deal
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox have added another option to their competition for an opening in their rotation, agreeing to a minor league contract with veteran right-hander Ervin Santana on Friday.
A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending a successful physical. If added to the 40-man roster, Santana would get a one-year contract paying $4.3 million while in the major leagues.
Santana made just five appearances with Minnesota last season after he had surgery on his right middle finger two weeks before spring training. The Twins declined Santana’s $14 million option in October and paid him a $1 million buyout.
Over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Santana went 23-19 in 63 starts with a 3.32 ERA, seven complete games and four shutouts.
The 36-year-old Santana broke into the majors in 2005 with the Los Angeles Angels. The two-time All-Star is 149-125 with a 4.06 ERA in 384 career games with the Angels, Royals, Braves and Twins.
