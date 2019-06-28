MLB
Polanco named Twins’ first all-star starter since 2013
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco received some good news as he trotted out to shortstop at the start of the 18th inning Thursday.
Over the public address system, the Twins announced the news many had anticipated: Polanco will be the American League’s starting shortstop at the MLB All-Star game on July 9 in Cleveland.
The shortstop smiled and patted his glove in recognition of the nice ovation he received from what was left of the Target Field crowd.
“That’s a dream come true,” Polanco said. “I was waiting for this moment, and I feel really happy.”
It’s been a career year for Polanco, who signed a new long-term deal with Minnesota in spring training.
He entered Thursday third in the American League in batting average (.321), fourth in hits (99), tied for third in triples (five), fourth in doubles (22), fifth in wins above replacement (3.8) and 10th in on-base plus slugging (.911).
“He’s a class act; he’s a tremendous player. To say he’s earned this, I think, would be an understatement,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He plays shortstop every day, goes out there, does his job, does it with a smile on his face, has the respect of everybody and is one of the better hitters in all of baseball that you’re going to see. Couldn’t be happier for him.”
Polanco emerged the victor in each of the two rounds of fan voting to determine starters for both leagues. For that, he thanked the fans.
Polanco is the Twins’ first All-Star starter since Joe Mauer got the nod as the American League’s starting catcher in New York in 2013.
HORSE RACING
Santa Anita owner says reform led to major improvements
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — The owner of Santa Anita says “significant improvements” have occurred since it imposed reforms during its recent racing season, when 30 horses died at the Southern California track.
Track owner The Stronach Group released a statement Friday citing a 58% decrease in the number of fatalities during the winter-spring meet since new rules took effect in mid-March. It said there was about an 80% decrease in deaths during training.
The owner says that since the reforms were put in place, Santa Anita has seen an incident rate of 1.86 per 1,000 starters during racing and about .019 per 1,000 training sessions, which include gallops and workouts in the mornings.
The owner says horses at Santa Anita raced or trained more than 270,000 times on the dirt, turf and training tracks during the meet that ended Sunday, which it called “one of the most challenging times in our history.”
The Stronach Group says it will continue to push for more improvements and reforms to modernize horse racing.
NBA
Giannis to play for Greece at World Cup
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Greece at this year’s basketball World Cup in China, saying Friday he can play any position.
The Milwaukee Bucks player and NBA MVP said he hasn’t “talked to the coach about which position I’ll be playing ... the important thing is to play.”
“Whether I play the 1 (point guard) or the 5 (center), I don’t care,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m a basketball player. I want to help the team any way I can.”
The World Cup takes place from Aug. 31-Sept. 15 and Greece is one of 32 qualifiers.
Antetokounmpo did not play for Greece at the 2017 Eurobasket. His absence had led the Greek basketball federation to publicly accuse the Bucks of staging a knee injury.
Antetokounmpo is in Athens to present his Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 signature shoe, which will go on sale in August.
He will also attend a 3x3 tournament he sponsors. The tournament will be played on three different Athens courts, with the finals held Saturday near his Athens home, where he first played basketball.
One of the courts has been decorated by a young Greek street artist with a giant image of a dunking Antetokounmpo and God touching him with his finger in the manner of Michelangelo’s famous ceiling mural in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.
