NBA

Joel Embiid clinches NBA scoring title; first center to do so since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000

Whether or not Joel Embiid plays or not Sunday (he was listed as questionable early Sunday afternoon), he has officially wrapped up the NBA’s scoring title after Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the Bucks’ regular-season finale Sunday afternoon with right knee soreness.

Embiid was averaging 30.6 points per game entering Sunday. If he plays against the Pistons but does not score a point, Antetokounmpo would have needed to score at least 47 points in order to surpass him (and at least 77 points if Embiid sits out Sunday).

Embiid, an MVP contender, is the first center to lead the league in scoring since Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal did so during the 1999-2000 season. The last center to average more than 30 points per game in a season is Hall of Famer and Sixers legend Moses Malone, who averaged 31.1 points per game in 1981-82 while with the Houston Rockets.

Embiid made a strong final push to clinch the title, scoring at least 41 points in three of the Sixers’ past four games.

Gordon Hayward expected to miss Hornets’ playoff run

When the Charlotte Hornets tip off their play-in tournament game later this week, they won’t have Gordon Hayward available.

The team announced Hayward is out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot and it will be placed in a cast to immobilize it. He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, meaning his season is over barring a lengthy playoff run for the Hornets.

Hayward returned for the Hornets’ loss in Philadelphia on April 2 following a 22-game absence and logged 16 minutes, scoring five points on 2-of-6 shooting. But he said he was sore afterward and hasn’t played since, getting listed as either doubtful or out prior to each of their previous three games leading into Sunday’s season finale against Washington.

It’s a familiar scenario for Hayward, who was inked to a four-year, $120 million deal in 2020. He also missed the final 24 games of the season in his first year with the Hornets, sidelined due to a sprained right foot.

That puts Hayward at 93 games played of a possible 157 through his initial two seasons, so the Hornets have had his services at their true disposal in only 59.2 percent of their matchups. Hayward’s career was marred by injuries prior to his arrival in Charlotte and that hasn’t changed much.

In his tenure with the Hornets, he’s found himself on the injury report due to 10 different ailments. The first one came mere weeks after joining the team as a free agent when he fractured. He’s also experienced hip and back issues and was sidelined more than once due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Hayward has played more than 53 games in a season only once since 2017-18.

MEN'S SOCCER

Man City remains a point ahead of Liverpool after 2-2 draw

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City retained its one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after a thrilling 2-2 draw between the title challengers on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne put the defending champions into the lead in the fifth minute at the Etihad Stadium but Diogo Jota leveled eight minutes later for Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus restored City’s advantage before halftime but Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with a second equalizer for the 2020 champions.

Raheem Sterling thought he had put City ahead for a third time but a VAR offside call denied him a goal against his former club.

The result ended Liverpool’s 10-match winning league run and left City with the destination of the title in its hands with seven games remaining.

Egypt parts company with Queiroz after World Cup failure

CAIRO — Egypt’s soccer association said Sunday it has parted company with national team coach Carlos Queiroz after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Egyptian Football Association said in a statement it had agreed with Queiroz to terminate his contract without giving further details.

It did not announce a replacement for Queiroz, who was named Egypt coach in September.

The widely expected move — Queiroz had already made it clear he was leaving — came just two weeks after Egypt missed out on a place at the World Cup after a defeat on penalties against Senegal.

That game was marked by lasers being constantly shone at Egypt's players, especially Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Egypt has lodged an official complaint with FIFA, accusing Senegal fans of “terrorizing” the players.

The March 29 defeat was a repeat of the African Cup of Nations final in February when Sadio Mané scored the winning penalty in a shootout against the Egyptians.

RACING

Italy's Bastianini moves late to take Texas win in MotoGP

AUSTIN, Texas — Enea Bastianini of Italy passed Australia's Jack Miller for the lead with five laps to go and pulled away to win the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday, his second victory of the season.

Bastianini and Miller dueled for the lead on their Ducatis over several laps before Bastianini pulled ahead when braking out of the end of the long straight at the Circuit of the Americas. Alex Rins of Spain passed Miller late to take second.

Bastianini won the season opener in Qatar and leads the season championship with Sunday's victory.

Spain's Marc Marquez, who has won the Texas race seven times since 2013 started in ninth after missing the previous two races with a concussion and double vision caused by a violent crash. A terrible start dropped him to 18th by the end of the first lap before he stormed through the field to finish sixth.

It was one of the closest finishes in the nine-year history of the race as Marquez typically was out front by the halfway mark and often cruised to victory. The only previous time he didn't win here was 2019 when a mid-race crash opened the path for Rins to win.

