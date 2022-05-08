NBA

Milwaukee takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Boston

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 210

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Bucks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 103-101 in the last matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 42 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points.

The Bucks are 33-19 in conference matchups. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.7 boards. Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.6 rebounds.

The Celtics are 33-19 in conference matchups. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 fast break points per game led by Brown averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.9 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Marcus Smart is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 49.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

TENNIS

Impressive Alcaraz wins in Madrid for 4th title of the year

MADRID — When Carlos Alcaraz played in his first Madrid Open as an 18-year-old, his goal was to gain experience and learn from the top players.

Only a year later, Alcaraz already feels he belongs among the best.

The Spanish teenage sensation capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.

His comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Zverev followed victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

“Last year I was going through these experiences for the first time, playing against the best players, playing in the Masters 1000, and I learned a lot," Alcaraz said. "Now it’s different. I go onto the court knowing that I can win, with the confidence that I can win at any moment.”

Alcaraz became the youngest winner in Madrid, and the second youngest to win two Masters 1000 trophies after Nadal won in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005. Alcaraz had already become the youngest to enter the top 10 since Nadal did it in 2005.

“It feels great to be able to beat these players,” the 19-year-old Alcaraz said. “To beat two of the best players in history and then Zverev, the world No. 3. He is a great player. I would say this is the best week of my life.”

It was the seventh straight win over a top-10 player for Alcaraz, and his tour-leading fourth title of the year. He also has the most wins this season with 28, one more than Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Zverev was trying to win his second consecutive Madrid title, and third overall. He had only praise for Alcaraz after the match.

“Right now you are the best player in the world,” Zverev said before the trophy ceremony and joked about his opponent's age. “Even though you are still 5 years old, you are still beating us all, so great to see for tennis that we have such a new superstar who is going to win many Grand Slams, who is going to be No. 1 and is going to win this tournament many times.”

Alcaraz had won his first Masters 1000 tournament in Miami earlier this year. He had also won in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona. His first career title came in Umag last year.

Alcaraz's three losses this season came against Sebastian Korda in Monte Carlo, Nadal in Indian Wells and Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open.

NHL

Marchand scores twice, Bruins beat Canes to tie series at 2

BOSTON — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Boston was playing without its top two defenseman after Charlie McAvoy was a last-minute scratch and joined Hampus Lindholm on the sideline, but the Bruins twice rallied for their second straight playoff win.

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and David Pastrnak had one of each for the Bruins. Rookie Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.

Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta returned to stop 23 shots for the Metropolitan Division champions.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in Carolina, and Game 6 will be in Boston on Thursday.

Pesce gave Carolina the lead six minutes into the game, the fourth straight time the Hurricanes have scored first — seventh, if you count their three regular-season wins over Boston. But Bergeron tied it with four minutes to play in the first period when he slid a loose puck through Raanta’s legs.

Just 33 seconds into the second period, Nino Niederreiter backhanded it out to Staal for the one-timer that gave Carolina a 2-1 lead.

In the last 90 seconds of the second period, with Boston on a power play, Marchand backhanded the puck into Raanta and it wound up in the crease just sitting there for Jake DeBrusk to clean up.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour challenged for goalie interference, but the call stood. That gave Boston another power play, and it became a 5-on-3 when Sebastian Aho was given a double-minor for high-sticking Bergeron in the slot.

Boston still had 44 seconds on the 5-on-3 and 2:58 after that on the double-minor when the third period started. With one second left in the two-man advantage, Marchand wristed one into the net to give Boston its first lead of the day.

Pastrnak added an insurance goal five minutes later, and Marchand put in an empty-netter.

