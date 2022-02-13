MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Williams' late block preserves No. 3 Purdue's win over Terps

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday.

Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with 5 seconds left. The Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half.

It was 59-all when Ivey shook loose down the lane for his three-point play with 13.1 seconds left. Fatts Russell then was fouled and hit both free throws for the Terrapins with 8.1 seconds remaining.

Purdue committed a turnover on the inbound pass, giving the Terrapins a shot. Russell led the Terrapins (11-14, 3-11) with 24 points.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 17 points, Williams added 12 and Ivey had 11 for Purdue. Zach Edey contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 17 Georgia 72-54

ATHENS, Ga. — Aliyah Boston is making double-doubles look as automatic as South Carolina's wins.

Boston scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina coasted after a strong start to beat No. 17 Georgia 72-54 on Sunday for their 11th consecutive win.

Boston posted her 17th consecutive double-double and 18th overall in 24 games. Destanni Henderson added 15 points for the Gamecocks (23-1, 11-1 Southeastern Conference), who led by 30 points in the first half.

South Carolina kept its lead in double figures despite being outscored in the third and fourth periods.

“It’s just a hole that’s too big to dig yourself out of when you’re playing a team as talented as they are,” said Georgia coach Joni Taylor.

South Carolina is unbeaten since losing at Missouri in overtime to open its conference schedule on Dec. 30.

Georgia (17-7, 6-6) suffered its third consecutive loss despite Jenna Staiti's 15 points and 10 rebounds.

South Carolina, which had to hold on late to win at Kentucky 59-50 on Thursday night, was dominant in another road game against Georgia.

Staiti went to the bench with two fouls midway through the opening period. Soon after Staiti's exit, teammate Maiury Bates was called for her second foul.

Boston and the Gamecocks immediately seized the advantage, finishing the first period with an 18-2 run, including the final 10 points, for a 29-10 lead.

When Staiti returned early in the second period, South Carolina led 32-11.

“Before the game we said we've got to get points in the paint,” Boston said. “Jenna is a very good post player so it just worked out for us.”

Boston blocked two shots and had two steals.

The Gamecocks attacked with an impressive inside-outside balance. South Carolina was good on each of its four 3-pointers in the first period while also building an advantage near the basket.

“I think it starts on the defensive side of the basketball,” said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley. “... If we can hit our shots, coupled with what we do on the defensive side of the ball, we can get out to a pretty big lead.”

South Carolina stretched its lead to 30 points in the second period and led 51-25 at halftime.

Georgia scored the final six points of the third period and the first six points of the final period to pull to within 15 points at 61-46.

Que Morrison, who had 11 points, provided a highlight for Georgia in the third period when she went behind her back for a fancy layup despite being fouled by Henderson. Morrison sank the free throw for the three-point play.

MEN'S SOCCER

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England— Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday.

The Reds also have a game in hand, at home to struggling Leeds on Feb. 23, and still have to play City away in April.

Fabinho was the match-winner for Liverpool, the Brazil holding midfielder keeping up his unlikely scoring run of late by bundling the ball into the net from close range in the 40th minute after his initial shot had been saved following Sadio Mane’s flick-on at a corner.

Fabinho has now scored five goals in his last seven appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, including two in one game in the FA Cup.

“He would have probably scored more goals for Liverpool if I would have put him in the box around offensive set-pieces,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said.

“Only recently we put him in and he scores, a great goal. The space where the ball came to Sadio (Mane) was the plan but not at that height, so Sadio made absolutely the most of it — great header, great deflection, timing is perfect and Fab is there to score a counter-pressing goal in the six-yard box.”

In wet and blustery weather, a typically physical Burnley team posed a tough test — hardly ideal for Liverpool ahead of its return to Champions League action at Inter Milan on Wednesday in the last 16.

Jordan Henderson went off before the hour mark having managed to play on despite hurting his knee in the first half and Sadio Mane got his first start since winning the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, starting ahead of Diogo Jota because of the Portugal winger’s dead leg.

Burnley mostly troubled Liverpool in the first half, with January signing Wout Weghorst proving particularly hard to pin down. The Dutchman’s finishing was off, though, failing with a chip over Alisson after being played clean through and then poking a shot wide from further out.

Mane struck a shot straight at goalkeeper Nick Pope from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick before playing a key part in the only goal.

Burnley is seven points from safety but has played fewer games than all the other teams in relegation danger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0