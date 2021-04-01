MLB
Mets ink Lindor to big extension
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor was alone in a Washington, D.C., hotel room Wednesday night when he got the call from agent David Meter: the New York Mets had offered $341 million — $1 million more than Fernando Tatis Jr. got in February.
The biggest payday ever for a shortstop.
“I wanted to yell,” Lindor said Thursday. “I wanted to scream as loud as I could.”
Lindor kept his cool — mostly — and told Meter to get it done.
The sides agreed to a $341 million, 10-year pact on the eve of opening day, terms that could keep the four-time All-Star in Queens for the rest of his career. The deal kicks in for the 2022 season, meaning Lindor will be 38 when the contract expires.
“To the fans of New York, here we go baby!” Lindor said. “Here we go. We have 11 years together. I can’t wait.”
The Mets acquired Lindor this offseason from the Cleveland Indians, who were unable to negotiate a long-term contract with the face of their franchise. New York nabbed him knowing he could walk as a free agent after this season but hopeful Lindor would be willing to forego the open market.
The 27-year-old Lindor said he wouldn’t stretch talks with the Mets beyond opening day, but even as the clock neared midnight Wednesday, he remained confident the sides would find middle ground.
“I knew something was going to happen,” he said. “It was just a matter of getting to that sweet spot.”
The deal fulfills a promise by first-year owner Steve Cohen that these Mets mean business — and have the money to back it up. Lindor’s agreement trounces David Wright’s $138 million, eight-year contract for the largest in club history.
Cohen and Lindor had dinner over the weekend, and Lindor said they spoke frankly. Lindor confirmed reports that his side had asked for $385 million over 12 years but said it “wasn’t a line in the sand,” and the meeting with Cohen set the stage for the final leg of bargaining.
“He’s all about winning, and I think we won with this,” Lindor said. “Both sides are happy.”
A two-time Gold Glove winner over six seasons, Lindor is a career .285 hitter and has averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 stolen bases per season. New York acquired him along with right-hander Carlos Carrasco for infielders Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez and two minor leaguers in January and agreed to a $22.3 million salary for 2021. Lindor will play out that deal before the new agreement begins in 2022.
It will be the biggest payday ever for a shortstop, slipping by Tatis’ $340 million, 14-year deal with the San Diego Padres signed in February.
Overall, only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers are worth more. Betts’ deal includes $115 million in deferred payments through 2044.
The Mets were set to start the season Thursday night in Washington, but that game was postponed due to at least one positive coronavirus test among Nationals players. New York manager Luis Rojas is hopeful the teams will instead start the season Saturday.
Bellinger homers, ruled out: Cody Bellinger hit a homer — and was called out before he could finish his trot.
An honest mistake on a bizarre play for Bellinger, Justin Turner and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in their season opener Thursday against the Colorado Rockies.
Bellinger lined what appeared to be a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning — a ball that hit off the glove of outfielder Raimel Tapia and bounded over the fence.
Turner was on first base at the time and believed the ball was caught. He retreated back to the bag, and Bellinger passed him in the confusion, prompting umpires to call him out. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts briefly came out of the dugout to discuss the call.
Turner was allowed to jog home, and Bellinger was officially credited with a single and an RBI — but no home run. The 2019 NL MVP remains at 123 career homers.
Rockies second baseman Chris Owings was given a putout because he was closest to the play.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TTU’s Beard to take over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The athletic director at Texas Tech said Thursday that men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has informed the school he is taking the job at Texas.
Beard made the decision early Thursday, according to Kirby Hocutt, the AD at Texas Tech. Texas has not announced the hire.
“Talked to him about 10:30 last night, made a final decision today. something I could tell had been weighing on him (last night), and settled this morning,” Hocutt said. “Frustrating? Absolutely. Disappointing? Absolutely.”
Beard led the Red Raiders to an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish two seasons ago. At Texas, he will replace Shaka Smart, who left after six seasons for Marquette after failing to lead the Longhorns past the first round of the tournament in three appearance.
Smart left Texas with two years left on a contract that was set to pay him more than $7 million.
Beard, 48, was a Longhorns student assistant under coach Tom Penders. He will be expected to produce consistent postseason success the Longhorns never achieved under Smart, who had led VCU to the Final Four in 2011 and was one of the hot names in coaching when Texas hired him.
Beard was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019 as he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost to Virginia in the national championship game. The Red Raiders made it to the second round of this season’s tournament.
The Longhorns last made the Final Four in 2003 but made tournament appearances 16 times under Rick Barnes from 1999 to 2015 and reached the regional finals in 2006 and 2008. Texas hasn’t made it out of the first weekend of the tournament since then.
Texas entered this season’s tournament as a No. 3 seed with a veteran team, but lost in the first round to No. 14 Abilene Christian, which had been playing Division I basketball for less than a decade.
Beard’s coached one season at Arkansas-Little Rock, leading the program to a 30-5 finish and to the second round of the tournament in 2016.
He then accepted the head coaching job at UNLV, before leaving less a month later for Texas Tech, citing a desire to return to the program where he’d spent several years as an assistant under Bob Knight.