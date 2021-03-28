MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
UMD outlasts UND in 5 overtimes
FARGO, N.D. — Luke Mylymok scored at 2:13 of the fifth overtime to send Minnesota Duluth into the Frozen Four with a 3-2 victory over North Dakota on Saturday night in the longest game in NCAA Tournament history.
Minnesota Duluth, which has won the last two national championships, became the first team to reach four straight Frozen Fours since North Dakota accomplished the feat from 2005-08. But the Bulldogs had to outlast North Dakota to get there again.
The game lasted 142 minutes, 13 seconds — surpassing the previous mark of 123:53 set in St. Lawrence’s four-overtime victory against Boston University in 2000.
North Dakota nearly won it just moments before Mylymok’s goal when Jake Sanderson’s shot hit the post.
UMD (15-10-2) took the Fargo Regional and will play UMass in a Frozen Four semifinal April 8 in Pittsburgh. The winner advances to the national title game April 10.
Minnesota Duluth scored twice in 80 seconds early in the third period to take a 2-0 lead, only to see the Fighting Hawks (22-6-1) tie it on two late goals in 44 seconds with an extra skater on the ice. North Dakota pulled even on a goal by captain Jordan Kawaguchi at 19:03.
After four scoreless overtimes at Scheels Arena, Mylymok skated in alone on goalie Adam Scheel and finally scored the winner with a wrist shot.
Scheel finished with 51 saves.
Minnesota Duluth freshman Zach Stejskal stopped 57 shots. After cramping up, he was replaced by sophomore Ryan Fanti in the fourth overtime. Fanti made six saves in 17:36.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga rolls past Creighton
INDIANAPOLIS — Drew Timme scored 22 points and top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it’s done throughout this unblemished season, rolling past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win 83-65 on Sunday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Andrew Nembhard added 17 points for the Bulldogs (29-0), who have won a school-record 33 consecutive games and extended their Division I record to 26 straight double-digit wins.
Gonzaga did it this time on a quiet day for star Jalen Suggs, who finished with nine points. The Bulldogs methodically built a 10-point halftime lead and pushed ahead by 20 on Suggs’ layup with 11:22 left. The Zags will face sixth-seeded Southern California or seventh-seeded Oregon on Tuesday in the West regional final.
Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points to lead the Bluejays (22-9), who were trying to reach their first Elite Eight since 1941, when only eight teams played in the NCAA Tournament.
As they have many times this season, the Zags led wire to wire.
Gonzaga’s fast start forced Creighton to call its first timeout a little more than two minutes into the game and within seven minutes the Zags already led 22-12.
The Bluejays settled down and fought back within 27-25. But Gonzaga answered with five straight points, took a 43-33 halftime lead and spent most of the second half pulling away.
Nembhard also had eight assists while Timme added six rebounds. Joel Ayayi finished with 13 points and eight rebounds and Corey Kispert had 12 points for Gonzaga, which shot 59.6% from the field.
Denzel Mahoney added 13 points for Creighton.
Memphis wins NIT title
FRISCO, Texas — Boogie Ellis scored 23 points and Memphis never trailed after a fast start to beat Mississippi State 77-64 in the NIT championship game Sunday, giving the Tigers a title in Penny Hardaway’s third season coaching his alma mater.
After just missing out on their first NCAA Tournament since 2013-14, the Tigers went into the NIT as a No. 1 seed and won college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament for the second time. They also were NIT champs in 2002.
Landers Nolley II opened the second half with a jumper and a 3-pointer that put Memphis (20-8) ahead to stay. Nolley is one of three sophomore starters for the Tigers, who also had a freshman and junior among the starting five.
Memphis won 11 of its last 13 games, the only losses a pair of one-possession setbacks six days apart against NCAA Elite Eight team Houston. The Tigers have their fourth consecutive 20-win seasons, including all three since Hardaway became their coach.
The Tigers led 13-0 in less than 7½ minutes before missing 11 shots in a row and 21 of 26 before halftime. Mississippi State (18-15) tied the game at 33-all when Andersson Garcia had a steal on a bad pass at midcourt and drove for a layup to beat the halftime buzzer.
Memphis shot 66.7% after halftime (16 of 24) and struck first with Nolley’s baskets. The Tigers made 6 of 8 3s after the break, with Ellis hitting consecutive long-range shots early on.
D.J. Jeffries had 15 points for the Tigers, while DeAndre Williams had 12 points. Lester Quinones had eight points and 16 rebounds.
Cameron Matthews scored 19 to pace Mississippi State, and Deivon Smith had 17. Abdul Ado had eight points and 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs missed their first 10 shots in the game before Smith’s 3-pointer with 12:42 left in the first half made it 13-3. Garcia’s half-ending play was part of a 10-2 run in the final two minutes that Matthews started with a 3-pointer before adding a layup and a free throw.
After the first-ever NIT cancellation last year because of COVID-19, this year’s tournament was reduced from 32 to 16 teams and played entirely in North Texas, more than 1,500 miles from its usual home of New York City. The semifinals and championship game were played outside of Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of the event.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan makes emergency landing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan women’s basketball team has safely returned to Ann Arbor after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana late Saturday.
“We were flying through a storm and lost pressure on our plane,” team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre said in a statement. “The oxygen masks came down and we made an emergency landing in Evansville.”
No one was injured, she said.
The Wolverines were returning to Ann Arbor from San Antonio after they lost to Baylor 78-75 in overtime in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup Saturday afternoon.
“Just went through the worst flying experience,” Michigan assistant coach Toyelle Wilson wrote on Twitter. “We are flying back to MI & hit a storm-lost pressurization- the oxygen masks dropped from the compartments. Told bc we dropped at a certain feet & had to use them.”
Wilson posted a photograph on Twitter of coach Kim Barnes Arico, her staff and team in the plane, a Boeing 737-400, about 15 minutes after it had landed in Evansville.
The team spent ordered pizza and eventually was able to board a flight that left the gate at 3:47 a.m. Central time, and was in the air at 3:54 a.m., VanMetre said.