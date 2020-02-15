Men’s College Basketball
Davison, Badgers send Huskers to 10th straight loss 81-64
LINCOLN, Neb. — Brad Davison scored 30 points on 8-of-11 3-point shooting and Wisconsin used a 21-2 early second half run to take control of the game and send Nebraska to its school-record tying 10th straight loss 81-64 on Saturday.
Trailing 43-41, the Badgers (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) made 5 3-pointers in a 4½-minute stretch that saw them go up 57-45 on D’Mtrick Trice’s 3 with 13:43 remaining and take a 62-45 lead on Trice’s 3 just over a minute later.
Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) stopped the damage with a Thor Thorbjarnsen 3-pointer that ended a nearly five minute scoring drought. The Huskers cut the lead to 65-55 on Kevin Cross’s free throw with 7:46 left.
But a Wisconsin 8-0 spurt — a pair of Davison 3-pointers around a Micah Potter layup — put the Badgers up 18, 73-65, and the game out of reach with 5:16 left.
Behind Davison, Wisconsin, which averages eight 3-pointers a game, finished with 15 on 31 attempts
Potter and Trice scored 15 points each for Wisconsin and Nate Reuvers added 13.
NFL
Rudolph’s agent: Garrett legally liable after ESPN interview
The agent for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett opened himself up for potential legal action after reiterating his claim that Rudolph used a racial slur shortly before their infamous brawl in November.
During an interview with ESPN, his first since being hit with a suspension after slugging Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s own helmet in the final seconds of a Browns win on Nov. 14, Garrett said Rudolph called the defensive end “the N-word.”
Rudolph, as he did when Garrett made the claim while appealing the suspension in November, called the allegation “a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character.” Tim Younger, Rudolph’s agent, went a step further. Because Garrett conducted the interview in California, Younger said Garrett’s “defamatory statement” has now exposed the former No. 1 pick to “legal liability.”
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin also came to Rudolph’s defense. Tomlin said he interacted with “a lot” of people within the Browns’ organization in the aftermath of the fight and that no player or coach indicated there was a racial element to the incident.
“In my conversations (with the Browns), I had a lot of sorrow for what transpired,” Tomlin said in a statement.
The NFL said there was no evidence of Rudolph using a slur when it handed out an indefinite suspension to Garrett, a suspension which ended when he was reinstated earlier this week. Garrett, however, hinted the league may know more that it has revealed.
MLB
Boston’s Sale, Verdugo already behind schedule for opener
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three days after telling reporters he wanted to push harder in spring training to improve on last year’s slow start, Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke pumped the brakes on two key players.
Left-hander Chris Sale and outfielder Alex Verdugo are both recovering from setbacks that could keep them out of the opening day lineup. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia is also contemplating his career after playing just nine games in the past two seasons, but the pneumonia-induced weakness that has left Sale short of 100% is the biggest surprise for a team that won it all in 2018 and then never got its title defense going last year.
“If we think it’s important for him to get a certain amount of starts to build him up at a certain point, that’s what we’re going to do,” Roenicke said. “And if it means he’s not there for opening day, then he’s not there for opening day.”
Verdugo, who was acquired from the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade, has a stress fracture in his spine that Roenicke said was known to the team before the deal but had not previously been disclosed. He is not expected to break camp with the rest of the team.
NHL
Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumb
ST. PAUL, Minn. — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken thumb on his left hand in Friday’s game at Winnipeg.
The team announced the news Saturday afternoon before San Jose was set to play at Minnesota. The team also learned forward Evander Kane will be suspended for three games for elbowing Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in Friday’s game. The suspension was announced by the league’s department of player safety.
Karlsson, 29, had six goals and led the team with 34 assists and 40 points after signing an eight-year, $92 million extension last June. He played 56 games in his second season with San Jose. The two-time Norris Trophy winner also missed 27 of the Sharks’ final 33 games last season.
The team announced Karlsson will have surgery and is expected to be recovered in time for training camp in September. San Jose recalled defenseman Jake Middleton from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.
