You get 10 people analyzing the lifespan of NASCAR, from its 1947 formation to today, and you’d likely get 10 different opinions on the exact time and place of its high-water mark.
For this onlooker, it came 20 years ago — not on this exact date, but at this same event where NASCAR cranks ‘em up Saturday night. If you want to study the TV ratings — that’s where the money is, after all — you would fast-forward a few years to 2001 and just after, when the blanket network contracts came along and there was so much focus following the Dale Earnhardt tragedy on Feb. 18.
But in terms of water-cooler interest, combined with the all-important TV numbers, ticket sales and just that general vibe, I’d say high tide arrived on Aug. 28, 1999 in Bristol, Tennessee. To borrow from the old westerns, that’s the night Robert Mitchum rode into town and shot Gary Cooper.
Some 18 months earlier, Earnhardt had taken NASCAR to the front pages of newspapers nationwide with his long-awaited victory in the Daytona 500. That win, after so many heartbreaks, and the reaction afterward, was the type of happening that reaches beyond the normal audience.
That ‘98 Earnhardt win in Daytona added jet fuel to a NASCAR rocket that had started rumbling in the early-’70s, grew steadily through the ‘80s, and began seriously accelerating through the ‘90s as a new star (Jeff Gordon) was added to a stage thick with leading men — Rusty Wallace, Bill Elliott, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Jarrett and others.
Among the “others” was Terry Labonte, the quiet and steady Texan who’d won two Cup championships and, perhaps more remarkably, thrived for two decades in NASCAR without making a known on-track enemy.
Terry Labonte didn’t lead the league in T-shirt sales, but he had no detractors either.
Dale Earnhardt led the league in both. Fittingly, late on a Saturday night, he pulled his black Stetson low over his squinted eyes and turned Terry Labonte into collateral damage on his way to all the spoils of Victory Lane.
Four years earlier, Earnhardt had wrecked Labonte in the very same race, but it literally happened in the shadow of the checkered flag and Labonte spun across the finish line as the winner.
This time, the damage was done in Turn 2 of the final lap, just after Labonte had passed Earnhardt down the front stretch through the white flag. Earnhardt did the deed and cruised in for the checkers.
Didn’t mean to wreck Terry, just “rattle his cage,” the Man in Black tried to explain as — just an estimate here — some 100,000 of the 140,000 in attendance rained boos on the trophy proceedings.
Over the generations, it was a scene played out thousands of times, on much smaller scales, at weekend short-track racing across America. But this one, in all caps and brightly illuminated, was what attracted and kept so many stock-car fans over the decades.
And guess what. It wasn’t the result of some focus-tested marketing scheme put together at the weekly round table in a corner office, or even something concocted over cocktails.
In 1990s NASCAR, thanks to the embarrassment of riches behind the steering wheels, the Boys in Marketing were largely riding shotgun. They had to do little more than turn on the lights hold the door open.
It all came to a head on that Saturday night in ‘99 in a place they call Thunder Valley. And it happened — to use a favorite of the modern marketer — organically.
You could try — and they have — to produce the yin-and-yang of Earnhardt’s on-track rivalry with Jeff Gordon. And you could try to script something as magical as Earnhardt — the “Intimidator” — sending the gentlemanly Terry Labonte to the wall with the checkered flag in sight. But sometimes good fortune is all you need.
In some ways, it actually seems even longer than 20 years ago, given all the water that has passed under the bridge since then. The sports-entertainment world, already branching in new and various directions at that time, has grown hundreds of new tentacles over the past 20 years, resulting in a splintering of interest for everyone this side of the NFL.
There’s probably no recapturing that magical period. But for whatever constitutes the modern equivalent, there’s always hope. And maybe what they need to do is put away the pie charts and strategic game plans, and just turn on the lights and hold the door open.
