Fill out the adoption form and submit it to get step one of adoption done! https://form.jotform.com/210445023870043 Adoption fees for kittens... View on PetFinder
Broccoli
On Thursday at approximately 11:03 am, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased individual that had been located in t…
Lieutenant Justus Busse of the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department has never once regretted becoming a firefighter.
LAKE HALLIE — Chase Hoople believes there is no training center quite like the Valley Sports Academy in Lake Hallie. The 116,000-square-foot i…
A mother and daughter have died from injuries from one-car crash last Friday night at State Highway 64 in the township of Cleveland.
A damaging tornado was confirmed near Tomah Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m.
The county is asking the courts to strike testing requirements in the permit for stormwater that drains from the airport into Lake Monona through Starkweather Creek, where PFAS contamination has made fish unsafe to eat.
Chippewa Falls will host a lunch stop on the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty Drivers Club on Friday, June 24.
After hearing neighbors say it is just "too much," Yorkville village officials have denied a permit for Rancho La Promesa, effectively shutting down the Hispanic-themed wedding barn venue in rural Racine County.
BLOOMER—David Havre “Trey” Raihle, III, 22, of Bloomer, town of Cleveland, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home.
Chi-Hi's Makenna Johnston and Hannah Aldrich and Bloomer's Calley Olson have been selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State First Team for the 2022 season. Thorp's Alexa Hanson and Ava Teclaw and Cadott's Makenna Barone were an all-state honorable mention while Chi-Hi's Madyson Baker and Paige Steinmetz, Cadott's Lauryn Goettl and Thorp's Trysta Leech were all-district honorable mentions.