MADISON — Logan Brown’s trip to San Antonio, Texas, in January for the All-American Bowl wasn’t solely about playing in one of the country’s most prestigious high school football games.
For years, coaches and recruiting experts hailed the University of Wisconsin’s five-star prospect as one of the 2019 class’ best offensive tackles.
Brown wanted to see for himself just how true those proclamations were.
“My whole thing was, I wanted to see how good I was,” Brown said. “That kind of answered all my questions of, how good am I? I got to go against some freak athletes down there. That’s when I really learned I was good at this sport.”
Many were sure about Brown’s ability well before he was.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Michigan native earned offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and many more Power Five programs despite maintaining a rock-solid commitment to UW since November of 2017. He ranks among the top 50 players nationally by all major recruiting sites and even cracks ESPN’s and 247sports’ top 15.
He’s got “the total package,” as East Kentwood High coach Tony Kimbrough describes it. Size. Athleticism. Flexibility. Technique.
“He’s got a beautiful frame,” Kimbrough said. “And on top of that he’s just a tremendous athlete. There aren’t many weaknesses that he has.”
Kimbrough may be just as impressed with Brown off the field. Brown still mentors kids at East Kentwood and “at the drop of a dime” he’ll talk with to younger players struggling in school. Brown recently spoke to third- and fourth-grade flag football teams as well.
Kimbrough also raved about the way Brown handled his recruitment after pledging to the Badgers as a junior.
“Everybody kept coming at him,” Kimbrough said. “Different schools kept recruiting him, and he never wavered. Once he made his commitment to Wisconsin, it was easy for him. And I saw it. I would say, ‘Hey, this coach wants to talk to you.’ He would be polite, and he would tell them, ‘Coach, thank you for your interest in me, but I am a Badger.’
“He did a great job with that. I was impressed with that. He had some big-time schools coming at him.”
UW needs to replace four starters on its offensive line this season, and Brown’s natural talent should at least put him in the mix for a spot in the two-deep as a true freshman.
Badgers offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said in April that he expects Brown and fellow incoming freshman Joe Tippmann to receive reps during fall camp.
Brown’s realistic, though. He knows walking into playing time at a Power Five program—particularly on UW’s offensive line—isn’t a simple task for anyone, regardless of any prior recruiting rankings or prep accolades.
“Yeah, I guess I’m the top dog in high school, but when I get (to UW) ... it’s back to freshman year,” Brown said. “I know nothing and I’ll do whatever I can to learn off of the older guys, hopefully try to get my foot in the door and do the best I can to be able to play.”
Five kickoff times announced
The University of Wisconsin announced the kickoff times for five of the Badgers’ football games this fall.
UW’s season-opener at South Florida on Aug. 30 will begin at 6 p.m. CST and be televised by ESPN.
The first 2019 game at Camp Randall Stadium against Central Michigan on Sept. 7 is set for a 2:30 p.m. start on the Big Ten Network.
FOX will televise the Badgers’ conference opener against Michigan at Camp Randall on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m.
Other announced start times include an Oct. 12 matchup with Michigan State, set for a 2:30 or 3 p.m. kickoff, and the following week’s game at Illinois, now scheduled for 11 a.m.
