Hello, I'm Brownie! I am a beautiful 1 year old female German Shepherd/labrador mix. My ears love to show off... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hello, I'm Brownie! I am a beautiful 1 year old female German Shepherd/labrador mix. My ears love to show off... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Cadott man has been charged with running a drug house and possessing meth with the intent to deliver after police confiscated 122 grams of m…
The following is the full statement from the Diocese of La Crosse, sent Monday afternoon after the Tribune published a story on the bishop's r…
"As the Bishop has stated to me: I am ineffective. So for the record dear family, Bishop Callahan has asked me to resign as pastor as of this past Friday, two days ago, because I am divisive and ineffective," Altman said.
Jalenn Acierto, Madeline Adams, Peyton Elizabeth Adamson. Onur Ahmedoski, Tyler Allen. Alexis Altamirano, Ashley Christine Anderson, Dorian D.…
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team unveiled its state championship banner during a ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Haley Adkins, Mackenzie Baughman, Cameron Belknap, Lidiya Bernette, Carson Bohl, Spencer Booth, Blaine Brenner, Brandon Buck, Analleli Caballe…
The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team wrapped up the co-op's first Cloverbelt Conference championship in convincing fashion on Tuesday as the Saints had three finishers near the top in taking first place at the Cloverbelt Conference Championship at Skyline Golf Course.
The Bloomer softball team scored once in the sixth to tie it before adding another in the seventh to win it on Monday in a 4-3 nonconference victory over Fall Creek.
The Gaines-Jones Education Foundation, a nonprofit family foundation based in the San Francisco Bay Area, will award its first Barbara A. Roeh…
The class of 2021 is making the best of their commencement and putting on a show for the entire community.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.