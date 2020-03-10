Bruising season

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo thought he had seen everything during his 25-year tenure.

Then came this season, in which three teams with six Big Ten losses shared the league’s regular-season crown and as many as 11 remain hopeful of making the NCAA Tournament’s 68-team field.

Izzo doesn’t expect things to get any easier over the next five days at the Big Ten Tournament.

“It’s been the most difficult (season) in my 25 years,” Izzo said. “There’s so many teams that can win it, I think it will be probably the most exciting tournament since they started this thing.”

No. 18 Wisconsin (21-10) won its last eight to take the top seed. The second-seeded Spartans (22-9), winners of five straight and ranked No. 9, find themselves in ideal position. Of the 22 previous tourney champs, 16 were seeded either first or second.

Just how good is the Big Ten?

Last week, eight teams appeared in the Top 25. Ten are projected to make the NCAA tourney. And the top seven spots and nine of the top 12 in strength of schedule are occupied by Big Ten schools, according to ESPN.