Bucks, at 52-9, in rare air

The way the Bucks are going, they’ll have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference race sewn up by the last week of March and probably home-court advantage for the entirety of the NBA playoffs wrapped up not long afterward. And yet they’re still focused on finding ways to get better.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer was asked if it’s difficult to be critical when a team is off to one of the best starts in NBA history.

He didn’t hesitate before answering.

“It's not hard,” Budenholzer said. “I mean, it's I guess part of what makes coaching either maddening or a lot of fun. You can always push them to be better and there's always things we can do better and when we lose there's things that we do well and it's not all terrible. So hopefully we walk that line of keeping our guys, you know, hungry and growing and improving and recognizing when they do things well also.”

Milwaukee was on pace for 71 wins before Monday’s loss; now, the pace is for 70. It’s likely that some players will be rested once the Bucks clinch all that can be clinched in the regular season, though Budenholzer also understands the delicate balance and the need to be playing the right way when the playoffs start in basically a month and a half.

“It’s a fine line to walk,” he said.