Bucks' playoff toughness should help them win championship

As much as the oddsmakers may argue otherwise, there’s an excellent chance the Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their lone NBA title by winning it all again.

Sure, the Bucks go into the NBA Finals as underdogs to the Phoenix Suns, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The uncertain health situation of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it only natural to feel skeptical about the Bucks’ chances.

But if Antetokounmpo does return from a hyperextended left knee and is even remotely close to full strength, he could do enough to put the Bucks over the top in this series.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason.

Although the Suns won by a single point in each of their two regular-season games with Milwaukee, they didn’t have an answer for Antetokounmpo in either of those two contests. He scored 47 against the Suns in Phoenix and 33 against them in Milwaukee.

The Bucks also showed in the Eastern Conference finals they have enough toughness to thrive without Antetokounmpo if necessary. They beat the Atlanta Hawks in each of the two full games they played without Antetokounmpo in the lineup.