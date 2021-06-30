Bucks say Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5 with Hawks

Antetokounmpo endured a dismal first half, scoring just six points and chunking up a pair of airballs from the free-throw line. He bounced back with eight points in the first 4½ minutes of the third quarter, including a step-back jumper that sliced Atlanta’s lead to 62-54.

The next time down the court is when Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly, sending a hush across the arena.

Atlanta outscored the Bucks 25-8 the rest of the quarter to seize a commanding 87-62 lead.

Budenholzer is confident his team will play much better the next time out — with or without Antetokounmpo.

“We’ve got to be better on both ends,” the coach said. “Our group will gather. The character will come through.”

The Hawks have their own injury issues.

Star guard Trae Young missed Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right ankle, and Capela took an elbow in the face late in the game.

The Hawks evened it up despite missing their star guard, who injured his right ankle in a freak accident when he stepped on an official’s foot along the sideline in Game 3.

With veteran Lou Williams filling in for Young and scoring 21 points, the Hawks romped to a dominating win.