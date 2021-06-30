Bucks say Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5 with Hawks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday after undergoing an MRI on his injured left knee.
Bucks officials said the two-time MVP hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of a 110-88 Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Bucks announced Wednesday that an MRI confirmed that diagnosis and said he’d be listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game.
“We’ll take it day by day and see how he’s doing,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
“When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive,” Budenholzer added. “It’s still a really difficult fall.”
Antetokounmpo was attempting to block a dunk attempt by Atlanta’s Clint Capela when he landed awkwardly. He clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.
He briefly went back to the Bucks’ bench and then returned to the locker room shortly afterward.
The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference finals heading into Game 5 on Thursday in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason. Milwaukee went 6-5 in the 11 regular-season games Antetokounmpo missed, including a stretch of six straight games in April when he also was dealing with an injured left knee.
Antetokounmpo endured a dismal first half, scoring just six points and chunking up a pair of airballs from the free-throw line. He bounced back with eight points in the first 4½ minutes of the third quarter, including a step-back jumper that sliced Atlanta’s lead to 62-54.
The next time down the court is when Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly, sending a hush across the arena.
Atlanta outscored the Bucks 25-8 the rest of the quarter to seize a commanding 87-62 lead.
Budenholzer is confident his team will play much better the next time out — with or without Antetokounmpo.
“We’ve got to be better on both ends,” the coach said. “Our group will gather. The character will come through.”
The Hawks have their own injury issues.
Star guard Trae Young missed Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right ankle, and Capela took an elbow in the face late in the game.
The Hawks evened it up despite missing their star guard, who injured his right ankle in a freak accident when he stepped on an official’s foot along the sideline in Game 3.
With veteran Lou Williams filling in for Young and scoring 21 points, the Hawks romped to a dominating win.
McMillan said Young’s status for Thursday’s contest would likely be made shortly before tipoff, just as it was for Game 4.
“He didn’t feel comfortable enough to put pressure on his foot,” the coach said. “We’ll get a report (Wednesday), but I’m sure he’ll be a game-time decision.”
In addition to Williams’ 21, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 to break a series-long slump, and the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter to tie the series at two wins apiece.
Williams, long one of the NBA’s best players off the bench, will be ready to start again for the Hawks, if needed.
“I knew about an hour before this game that I was going to start, when they said Trae was out, so I just had to refocus my energy, put on a different hat and get ready for the game,” Williams said,
Young was declared out about 45 minutes before tipoff, having sustained a bone bruise when he twisted his right ankle stepping on an official’s foot along the sideline in Game 3. He watched from the bench in a black warmup suit, barely noticeable with a hood over his head and a mask across his face.