The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:
Monday, Sept. 2 — a son, Treycen Arvin Bailey, to Kelsey and Shane Bailey of Menomonie.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 — a daughter, Louella Rae Klanderman, to Jennifer and Dustin Klanderman of Menomonie.
Thursday, Sept. 5 — a son Tavaris Daniel Hase, to Casey Joyce and Brent Hase of Menomonie.
Friday, Sept. 6 — a son Grant Robert Wickum, to Hannah Fitzer and Jack Wickum of Menomonie.
Friday, Sept. 6 — a daughter, Bryleigh Dee Vahlenkamp, to Lindsey and Vincent Bahlenkamp of Prairie Farm.
The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:
Wednesday, Sept. 4 — a son, Kipp Andrew Goulet, to Ashley and Kody Goulet of Colfax.
