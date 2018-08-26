U-Haul Company of Wisconsin is pleased to announce that Uncle Benny’s Garage & Repair has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Chippewa Falls community. Uncle Benny’s Garage & Repair at 5072 190th St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, pre-tow inspection, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Normal business hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (715) 861-6109 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Chippewa-Falls-WI-54729/052053/ today.
Joseph Wildenberg, M.D., Ph.D., recently joined the Radiology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Dr. Wildenberg completed medical school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he also earned a doctorate in neuroscience. Dr. Wildenberg is board-eligible in diagnostic and interventional radiology.
Mainor Antillon Galdamez, M.D., recently joined the Gastroenterology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Antillon Galdamez worked as chairman of Gastroenterology/Hepatology at Spectrum Health and clinical professor of medicine at Michigan State University in Grand Rapids.
Cindy Ming recently began her new role as the operations administrator of Primary Care at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. For the past nine years, Ming served as director of Outpatient Behavioral Health Services in northwest Wisconsin.
