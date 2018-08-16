The Eau Claire County Humane Association is proud to announce the hiring of a new Executive Director. Shelley Janke assumed the role in mid-June. Shelley comes to the position after serving for the past 7 years as the Executive Director of the Memorial Medical Center Foundation in Neillsville, Wisconsin. Shelley was previously employed in the Chippewa Valley region as the Development Director for the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts and as the Executive Director for Main Street of Menomonie. For more information on the Eau Claire County Humane Association, or to reach Shelley you can call 715-839-4747 ext. 25 or by email to director@eccha.org.
Christopher Johnson, M.D., recently joined the Surgery Department at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie. Dr. Johnson earned a medical degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health in Madison. He completed a general surgery residency at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, New York. His professional interests include breast, colorectal and thyroid surgery; endoscopy; hernia repair; and skin and soft tissue procedures. To make an appointment, call 715-233-7777.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was named the fifth best hospital in Wisconsin, (three-way tie) and recognized as a Best Regional Hospital in northwestern Wisconsin by U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of top hospitals published online today. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire also was nationally ranked as “High Performing” in the specialties of gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery and pulmonology, and rated “High Performing” in the adult procedures and conditions of abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and hip replacement. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was named the best hospital in the nation.
Azura Memory Care’s 12th annual city-wide thrift sale raised $18,200 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chippewa Valley on Friday, August 3. Holiday Vacations once again supported the event, bringing the total fundraising amount to $18,200. Community members from the Chippewa Valley area united to donate items to be sold at the sale. Funds raised from this sale go towards the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chippewa Valley, and help to provide access to health care, access to receiving a diagnosis and access to services for the 110,000 people living in Wisconsin with Alzheimer’s disease. To register for the Walk, visit alz.org/walk or call 920.469.2110. This year’s Walk is on Saturday September 29, and aims to raise $130,000.
Vickie Stelzig, certified rehabilitation registered nurse in the inpatient rehabilitation department at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, was recently elected president of the Wisconsin Association of Rehabilitation Nursing (WARN). As the president, Stelzig will set the tone for WARN members. Stelzig has served as a registered nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital for 10 years.
Hope St. Jean, a nurse practitioner, recently joined Gastroenterology at Mayo Clinic Health System, 1221 Whipple St., Eau Claire. Prior to joining Gastroenterology, St. Jean worked in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, in the departments of Primary Care and Internal Medicine, and Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. To make an appointment in Gastroenterology, call 715-838-6020.
