Chippewa Herald expands Shop Local Now program to include gift certificates

In so many ways, our community has responded so proudly to the challenges this pandemic has inflicted. Every day we at the Chippewa Herald are so pleased to share the stories of everyday heroes in our community. The community response and sense of unity have been overwhelming.
Local business and the local economy have been severely tested by the profound economic repercussions of social distancing, safer-at-home orders and mandated business closings. Local businesses are the linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever.
Toward further support, the Chippewa Herald is pleased and proud to expand our existing Shop Local Now platform to include an important gift certificate program. Shop Local Now is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online business directory, and now, gift certificate marketplace.
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local business a timely boost of support, while giving you, the consumer, flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce site. Importantly, this platform can support both open and temporarily closed business. These local businesses need these important sales today to help them through this difficult time.
The Chippewa Herald is pleased to offer this site to local business at no cost to them for the duration of this emergency.
If you are a local business and would like to participate in our Shop Local Now program, please click here to learn more.
Every small gesture of support helps right now. Please visit our Shop Local Now program to support your favorite local business and the local economy.
Thank you for your support.
Sean Burke is president of River Valley Media Group and publisher of the Chippewa Herald.
