Eau Galle Cheese Factory has been honored with an Energy Efficiency Excellence Award from Focus on Energy for the cheesemaker’s commitment to energy efficiency.
“It’s my honor to present this Energy Efficiency Excellence Award for 2017 to Eau Galle Cheese Factory for their outstanding work and commitment to energy efficiency,” said Focus on Energy External Relations Manager Matt Bromley.
Founded in 1945, Eau Galle Cheese Factory is a family business in Durand has worked with Focus on Energy for years to take advantage of incentives that save energy and money.
In 2017 alone, the company worked with Focus on Energy on at least six projects that will save them more than $20,000 a year in energy costs, earning the company has earned an incentive of more than $9,000 from Focus on Energy.
A recent evaluation report found that every $1 invested in Focus on Energy programs generates more than $5 in economic benefits for the state.
