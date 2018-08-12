Thanks to a grant from 3M, the next downtown outdoor movie night will feature a big, new 22-foot screen.
Brainstorming ideas for fun summer programming last spring, members of the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts and Main Street of Menomonie came up with the idea a summer series of outdoor movies — and Mabel’s Main Street Movies was created.
Dustyn Dubuque, executivedirector of Main Street Menomonie recounts the process: “I have always been jealous of movies in the park in the Twin Cities. We have such a tight-knit city that I felt would love to sit outside and watch a movie together. I know so many have memories of out outdoor movies as kids— why not get the feeling back?”
The Mabel Tainter received a grant from 3M to purchase a larger screen for community moviegoers to enjoy. The new screen will debut during the Wednesday, Aug. 15th showing of “Rescue from Gilligan’s Island.” The film brings the entire cast of “Gilligan’s Island” together to see what happened after they were rescued and had to readjust to civilization. Come dressed in your best “beach” attire to win a $30 Downtown Menomonie gift certificate.
Free to the public (although donations are gratefully accepted), the downtown Menomonie outdoor movies take place in the parking lot of the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E). Bring a chair, blanket, snacks and relax under the stars. Mabel Tainter’s bar will be open and pizzas ordered from Ted’s Pizza Palace a block away will be delivered right to your seat.
