Target limits number of hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes per order

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. is the latest retailer to place limits on the number of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes customers can purchase at one time as a coronavirus-inspired shopping frenzy has led to empty shelves of those products at many stores.

“Due to high demand and to support all guests, we will be limiting the quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand & face wipes to 6 per guest,” says signs the Minneapolis-based retailer placed in its stores over the weekend.

Last week, the nation’s largest grocery chain, Kroger, also restricted the number of sanitizing, cold and flu-related products to five per order.

In addition to hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, other products that have been in short supply on store shelves in the last couple of weeks as a result of stockpiling include toilet paper and face masks. Costco is among the retailers who have also experienced an uptick in stockpiling behavior and shortages of certain products.

