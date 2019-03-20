Jim Dobrzynski of Cadott has been inducted into the Rural Builder Hall of Fame. Sponsored by Rural Builder magazine, the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who helped to advance the post-frame industry. He is one of 123 individuals who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1982.
Dobrzynski, now semi-retired, spent his career in post-frame construction, working in sales and management for other post-frame firms, and owning his own businesses, Rural Construction and West Central Buildings.
He continues to work part-time in the industry for P&B Lumber of Cadott.
Dobrzynski was a leader in the Wisconsin post-frame building industry through his involvement with the Wisconsin Frame Builders Association, serving as board member, president, and lead coordinator for the annual golf outing. As well, he served on the board of the National Frame Building Association.
Dobrzynski was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on March 7 at the 2019 Frame Building Expo held in Louisville, Ky.
Other inductees include Wisconsin native (Town of Dorchester) Paul Boor, an engineer for Lester Buildings, and Dan McFarland, Agricultural Engineering Educator for Penn State Extension, Pennsylvania.
