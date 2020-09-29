Can The Brewers Beat The Dodgers? Christian Yelich Thinks So

He’s hoping to pay back the Dodgers for beating the Brewers in Game 7 of the 2018 National League Championship Series, he said.

Pitching has been Milwaukee’s strength this season, but against the Dodgers they’ll be without their ace — Cy Young contender Corbin Burnes left a game Friday with an abdominal injury.

“Obviously, losing Burnes is a huge blow, and he was a big reason why we’re here today,” pitcher Brandon Woodruff said.

When asked if he’d be willing to start Wednesday on short rest, Woodruff said he’s “up for anything,” though Brent Suter is most likely to take the mound. Suter has thrown over 31 innings for the Brewers this season with a 3.13 earned run average.

Last year, the Washington Nationals beat the Brewers in the NL Wild Card game before going on to win the World Series. The Nationals clicked at the right time, Woodruff said. He’s hoping Milwaukee can do the same thing this postseason.

If the Brewers hope to upset the Dodgers, their struggling offense will need to be firing on all cylinders. Los Angeles scored 349 runs this season, more than any other team. Meanwhile, Milwaukee ranked 26th in that category.