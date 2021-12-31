Candi is a super sweet mini mare who had extremely overgrown feet and some suspected rotation that will need continued... View on PetFinder
Two children in Chippewa County have contracted cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19, the Chippewa County Department of Pu…
A Chippewa Falls man accused of causing a fatal head-on crash northwest of Chippewa Falls has now been cited.
Local business in Chippewa Falls is thriving heading into 2021, but it hasn’t been without its share of challenges.
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team has just nine players, but that roster includes three pairs of sisters and a team overall that has built chemistry while being successful in a 5-1 start to the season.
Snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour Tuesday afternoon as the storm moves across Wisconsin, causing significant travel impacts, according to forecasters.
Robot server Jonny 5 has helped Shanghai Bistro navigate a labor shortage that has hit restaurants particularly hard, said owner Henry Chan.
An organization aiming to preserve the natural environment in Dunn County just made a huge purchase to continue its pursuit of that goal.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the team is looking into a variety of additional mitigation strategies to prevent a bigger outbreak, including making all their meetings virtual.
The Chippewa Herald is proud to announce Mike Cohoon, outreach pastor at Landmark Christian Church and director of the Hope Village, as its 20…
Lucas Smith scored a game-high 21 points and Carsen Hause added 14 points as the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team earned its first nonconference win of the season Tuesday in a 55-48 victory at Elk Mound.
