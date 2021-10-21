Tags
It’s easy enough to buy a heartfelt gift off the shelf at your local Target or Wal-Mart, but putting time and effort into a unique and custom …
The philanthropic legacy of the late Amanda Geissler has lived on as her family and friends and continued the push to help others locally and across the world in honor of the late Thorp native's memory.
The Chi-Hi, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and McDonell football teams will open the postseason with road games, according to playoff pairings released early Saturday morning. Gilman earned a top seed in the eight-man field and will start the playoffs at home.
The Gilman football team ran for 439 yards with Grady Kroeplin rushing for 250 yards and five touchdowns as the Pirates capped an unbeaten regular season with a 58-24 win over McDonell on Friday at Dorais Field to capture the outright Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man title.
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
A Mayo Clinic Health System pediatrician was booked in La Crosse County Jail on two counts of first degree sexual assault, with no bond.
A talented culinary wizard is living right in your backyard and he’s got mouth-watering foods to share.
The crown jewel of Chippewa Falls’ rooted businesses is expanding its offerings in the Chippewa Valley.
The Chi-Hi, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd football teams will see unfamiliar programs when they open the 11-man playoffs on Friday evening.
Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action.
