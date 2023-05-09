Five of writer/director Preston Sturges' memorable and innovative screwball comedies and satires are on Turner Classic Movies' lineup tonight, so get ready to keep up with the fast-paced dialogue and stories (relative to similar titles of the time). The night begins with one of Sturges' most famous works: 1941's Sullivan's Travels (pictured), a satire on the film industry led by Joel McCrea and Veronica Lake. Following that are McCrea, Claudette Colbert, Mary Astor and Rudy Vallee in the screwball comedy The Palm Beach Story (1942); Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda in The Lady Eve (1941), another screwball comedy; Eddie Bracken and Ella Raines in the satirical comedy/drama Hail the Conquering Hero (1944), which earned Sturges an Oscar nomination for his screenplay; and, finally, the film that won Sturges an Oscar for his screenplay: the political satire The Great McGinty (1940), which was the first movie he wrote and directed.