Catelyn
Catelyn Swenson

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Cathy and Dave Swenson

Educator: Ruth Buchner

Catelyn’s comments about Ms. Buchner: I chose Mrs. Buchner because she has helped me realize that I have an interest in the medical field. She has also helped me connect with veterinary clinics and gave me opportunities to shadow a veterinarian. This in turn made me realize that it’s a job that I would enjoy doing in the future. She always encouraged me to do my best and always believed in me.

Ms. Buchner’s comments about Catelyn: Catelyn has set high expectations for herself. From her always positive personality, ability to carry a conversation on everything, extremely conscientious, commitment to excellence, paying close attention to detail and always turning in the highest quality of work, it has been a joy to know her over these past three years.

Future Plans: Catelyn’s future plans are to go to UW-Madison and major in biology. After that, she will most likely choose between a career as a cardiothoracic surgeon or a veterinary surgeon.

