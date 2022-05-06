Tags
During a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon in association with the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters, a $1 million cash bond was set for a 14-y…
The public is about to learn more about a devastating Chippewa Falls murder case after a key document is unsealed.
Dakota Black and Joshua Gehde are in prison for homicide after former UW Dr. Barbara Knox accused them of inflicting abusive head trauma.
In Westby's downtown area, the vehicle reportedly passed other vehicles at high speed in both the right parking spaces and the left oncoming lane.
Makenna Johnston had two hits including a home run and Hannah Aldrich struck out 11 in seven innings in the circle as the unbeaten Chi-Hi softball team beat New Richmond 4-1 on Tuesday at Casper Park in a battle of Big Rivers Conference leaders.
Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson and Brooklyn Sandvig made history on Friday evening as the broke a 36-year old school record in the 400-meter relay in a victory at the Rice Lake Invitational.
A rural Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he was convicted of a variety of crimes last year that occurred a…
The maidenhair spleenwort, a fern that grows on cliffs, had not been documented in this area for nearly 90 years until a volunteer with the Rare Plant Monitoring Program made the find last summer.
Two women, including one from Genoa City, have been charged in connection to the concealment of a body found in a conservation area near Richmond, just over the Illinois state line.
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said she is "astounded" that such an order was necessary, given that former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman should be well aware of Wisconsin's public records law.
