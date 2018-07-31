The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and cell phone users within a 50-mile radius of Medford that cellphone service may be disrupted — possibly impacting parts of western Chippewa County.
In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Chief Deputy Larry Woebbeking warned the public that cell phones may not work due damage done to a fiber optic cable.
The ability to call "911" and reach emergency services from a mobile phone may be impacted by this outage.
Repairs are underway but could take anywhere between 24 to 48 hours, Woebbeking warned.
Woebbeking also suggested Cell phone users who are experiencing problems with their device's usage should contact their service provider.
The possible outage does not impact landline phones.
