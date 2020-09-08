Celtics look to knock out champion Raptors in Game 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kyle Lowry is obviously aware that the Toronto Raptors must win the next two games to get back to the Eastern Conference finals.

He doesn’t want the Raptors thinking past Wednesday, however.

The season is on the line for the reigning NBA champions, who trail the Boston Celtics 3-2 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series and face a win-or-go-home Game 6 matchup on Wednesday night. The Celtics controlled start to finish on the way to a 111-89 win in Game 5, putting the Raptors on the brink.

Lowry said the Raptors can’t be thinking about winning two games. Game 6, he said, is all that matters.

“We’ve just got to work on one,” Lowry said. “I’m very confident in our group. Our group is very tough-minded, tough-spirited and we’re a good team. We know what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to take one game at a time, one possession, one minute, one second at a time and just go out there and play.”