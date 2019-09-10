MADISON — Nobody really knew what to expect from Quintez Cephus.
The junior wide receiver on the University of Wisconsin football team had sat out all of the 2018 season. He hadn’t played in a game since November 2017. When he finally was allowed to rejoin the team, he’d missed more than two weeks of training camp.
Cephus’ coaches and teammates were confident he’d make a big impact at some point this season, but it would have been understandable if it took some time to regain his form.
The No. 14 Badgers were downright giddy after witnessing Cephus’ triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium, a six-catch, 130-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 61-0 victory over Central Michigan Saturday afternoon.
“He’s even better than the Quintez he was before,” UW junior tailback Jonathan Taylor said. “That just shows the type of work ethic he has. The entire time, he was working. He came in and didn’t miss a beat at all.”
Cephus had three catches for 39 yards in the opener against South Florida. Those numbers would have been better had junior quarterback Jack Coan not missed Cephus on two deep throws in the first half.
The two were on the same page against the Chippewas, connecting on scoring plays of 36 and 46 yards late in the second quarter. Cephus made a great over-the-shoulder catch on the second one.
“It’s just amazing how un-rusty he is, if that makes sense,” Coan said. “You’d think a person that sat out that long wouldn’t be as good right away coming back, but I feel like he hasn’t missed a beat. It’s been awesome to have him.”
Cephus was suspended last season and later expelled from UW after being charged with sexually assaulting two female students at his apartment. A Dane County jury took less than an hour to find Cephus not guilty of those charges last month and UW-Madison reinstated him to the university on Aug. 19.
Cephus’ teammates, who advocated for his return to the team, seemed as excited as he was after the touchdowns.
“Very, very special,” Cephus said of the support he’s received. “I have gone through a lot and just taking it all in can be overwhelming sometimes, but my teammates helped me a lot with that.”
UW coach Paul Chryst said he wasn’t surprised by Cephus’ performance.
“But I am impressed,” Chryst said. “He certainly gives us a great energy. … He missed a year playing with a group that he loves and in a game that he loves. When you get it back — there is a spirit about him that we would all be crazy not to see and appreciate and learn from.”
