NFL
Dolphins owner confident there will be season
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he’s confident the NFL will play in 2020, with or without spectators.
“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said Tuesday during an interview on CNBC. “The real question is will there be fans in the stadiums?”
The NFL has said it expects to play a full schedule beginning Sept. 10, but is preparing contingency plans in case the coronavirus pandemic makes venue changes or games without fans necessary.
“Right now, today, we’re planning on having some fans in the stadiums,” Ross said. “But I think the NFL is very flexible so that we will be able to start on time and bring that entertainment that is really so needed to all of us in this country.”
The league has kept to its offseason schedule of conducting free agency, the draft and the release of the schedule. Some teams reopened training complexes on a limited basis last week.
The NBA, NHL and MLB have been idled by the pandemic.
“One thing we miss is our sports,” Ross said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize it until they no longer have it. Certainly the NFL, I think, will be ready to go. I know we’re all looking forward to it. I know I am.”
Earlier this month, the Dolphins said their stadium committed to becoming the first to receive accreditation from a cleaning industry association for infectious disease prevention efforts. CEO Tom Garfinkel said the team is considering social distancing proposals for games, and perhaps limiting crowds to 15,000.
“We’ve done a lot of things down in Miami,” Ross said. “We’re prepared either way, and hopefully there will be fans in the stadiums.”
Ross, a New York real estate developer and chairman of Related Companies, said the hotel and retail industries are being hit hardest by the pandemic.
“You are going to have such a flood of cases going to the bankruptcy court,” Ross said.
NASCAR
Kyle Busch backs masks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch says he supports wearing a mask in public so “we all can take care of our neighbor” amid the coronavirus pandemic, a rare instance of the two-time NASCAR champion wading into a social issue.
The reigning Cup champion rarely speaks on non-racing issues, but Busch entered the debate after images from short tracks over the weekend showed packed grandstands with little social distancing and few people wearing masks.
Busch retweeted a photo from South Alabama Speedway in Ozark, Alabama, and added his own message Sunday before the Coca-Cola 600. He applauded fans for supporting their local short tracks but suggested mandatory masks for admission for “healthier practices.”
The responses were mixed, not unexpected when it comes to the most polarizing driver in NASCAR. Busch is beloved by his “Rowdy Nation” base but loathed by others for his overwhelming success and confident, sometimes confrontational manner.
After winning the Xfinity Series race Monday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway — his 97th career victory in that series — Busch was asked why he stepped into the debate on mask usage.
“With where we’re at today, people are saying that masks don’t mean anything,” Busch said. “I still think there’s a sense of human hygiene and taking care of your neighbor. You go to a racetrack and you cough because you get water down the wrong pipe or whatever it might be, or if you sneeze or whatever, at least you are keeping some of that to yourself rather than just spraying, right?”
Busch added he doesn’t think masks can fully stop the spread of the coronavirus but believes they are useful when social distancing can’t be practiced. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
“I saw the grandstands packed and just figured, ‘Hey, you know, we all can take care of our neighbor,’” he said. “That’s just kind of my idea. It’s arguable whether or not they really work. I just think it’s common courtesy.”
Under the health plan NASCAR is using since resuming its season on May 17, masks are required for all personnel on track property. Spectators are currently not permitted and NASCAR does not expect that to change through Talladega on June 21, which is as far as the schedule has been revised to date.
Everyone permitted to attend a race is on a pre-approved list and must pass through a health screening area before they can enter the venue. Masks must be worn starting at the health screening area, and NASCAR has said anyone not following guidelines is subject to a $50,000 fine and removal from the property.
There have been no flagrant violations, but fans did note that Busch and Chase Elliott were not wearing masks or socially distancing when Busch briefly consoled Elliott on pit road moments after Elliott had lost the 600. In that instance, both had just removed their helmets and climbed from their cars and neither had yet retrieved his mask.
NBA
Wall ready to return
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards point guard John Wall declared himself fully recovered after two operations that sidelined him for the past 1½ years and said he is “itching” to get back on the court next season.
Speaking on a video call Tuesday to discuss his “202 Assist” program to help pay rent for people in the nation’s capital affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Wall said he is “still taking my time at the rehab” and working to get himself “in the best shape possible.”
“I’m 110%,” the five-time All-Star said. “I’m healthy.”
He has not played in an NBA game since December 2018. Surgery for bone spurs in his left heel ended that season; while he was working his way back from that, he tore his left Achilles tendon and needed another operation in 2019.
That held Wall out for all of the current season, which was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m itching to get back out there,” he said Tuesday.
When play was halted, the Wizards were 24-40 and ninth in the Eastern Conference, 5.5 games behind the team in the last playoff spot, the Orlando Magic. Wall’s backcourt mate, shooting guard Bradley Beal, was second in the league in scoring at 30.5 points per game.
“I’m just focused on getting back out there and watching how Brad has developed, how our team has developed,” Wall said, “how we have made changes in the organization to prepare ourselves for next season and see what we can do.”
He thinks NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will put the safety of players and their families first when deciding whether and how to resume this season.
If that can’t be assured, Wall said, “I think they’ll stop the season and prepare for next year.”
The Wizards’ practice facility is closed because of lockdown measures, so Wall has been working out at home. He uses an app the Wizards gave players with information about weightlifting, rides his bike and works on shooting and ballhandling at a half-court he has at his house.
“I understand how quickly this game can be taken away from you,” Wall said. “I try to play through all injuries, because I feel like, ‘If it ain’t broke, go play.’ For me, if you take all the money away, I’m still going to play the game the same way I do, because that’s how much I love it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!