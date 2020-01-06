COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tua to enter draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering the NFL draft, ending a college career that began with splash and ended with a devastating injury.
Tagovailoa, who had surgery on his right hip in November, announced his decision Monday, ending two months of speculation regarding the star quarterback’s plans as he tries to return from the serious injury. He was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick before the injury Nov. 16 against Mississippi State.
That made his draft status less clear. Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain has said Tagovailoa’s prognosis was “excellent” and predicted a full recovery.
Tagovailoa said he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play next season, but even he said it’s hard to predict how high he’ll be drafted.
“It’s a unique situation, for sure,” Tagovailoa said. “A lot of the guys, the general managers, the owners, that I’ve talked to kind of said the same thing. They kind of look at this injury like a knee injury almost, although it’s not. In a way that, Ok, are we going to take a chance on this guy or will he be able to possibly do a pro day before the draft and what-not?
“Really, the biggest thing they want to do is just see that we can move and we can just be back to how we were playing prior to the injury.”
Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, helped Alabama navigate the transition into one of the nation’s top passing offenses. In less than two seasons as starter, he set an Alabama record with 87 career touchdown passes and ranks third with 7,442 passing yards.
He was regarded as one of the top Heisman candidates again before the season-ending injury. In his absence, Alabama lost to rival Auburn and failed to make the College Football Playoffs for the first time.
