F1 remains hopeful of holding 15-18 of the scheduled 22 races by rearranging the six that were postponed and finishing the season in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.

“I want to thank every promoter and partner for their support and ongoing commitment to Formula One,” F1 chairman Chase Carey said. “We know the return of Formula One will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame-Navy opener moved to US

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The college football season opener between Notre Dame and Navy has been moved out of Ireland because of the cornavirus pandemic.

The Irish and Midshipmen were scheduled to meet in Dublin on Aug. 29, but instead will seek to play at the Naval Academy during the Labor Day weekend. The decision to move the venue came after discussions between the Irish government, medical authorities and the leadership teams at Navy and Notre Dame.

“Our priority must be ensuring the health and safety of all involved,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. “I am expecting that we will still be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large.”