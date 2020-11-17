 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ch on tv
0 comments

ch on tv

  • 0

Thursday

BOXING: Ring City USA: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), NBCSN, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tulane at Tulsa, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF: LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, GOLF, 6 a.m.; PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, GOLF, noon; LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, GOLF, 3 p.m. (taped); EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, GOLF, 4 a.m. (Friday).

NFL: Arizona at Seattle, FOX, NFLN, 7:20 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 6 a.m. and noon; ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS, 8 a.m.

Friday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; New Mexico at Air Force, FS1, 8:30 p.m.; UCLA at Oregon, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, GOLF, 4 a.m.; PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF, noon; LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF, 3 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 6 a.m.; ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS, 8 a.m.; ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 11:30 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Timothy John Burgmeier
Obituaries

Timothy John Burgmeier

Timothy John Burgmeier, 59, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn., due to COVID-19 complications. He was bo…

Paul David Frenette
Obituaries

Paul David Frenette

Paul David Frenette, 60, of Chippewa Falls died at his home Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, of COVID-19 complications.

Tracy R. Lamb
Obituaries

Tracy R. Lamb

  • Updated

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, Tracy R. Lamb, loving mother of three children, got her wings into heaven at the age of 57.

Margaret Ann Glose
Obituaries

Margaret Ann Glose

Margaret Ann (Hawkins) Glose, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Wednesday, Nov.11, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Ea…

Theodore LeRoy Stanek
Obituaries

Theodore LeRoy Stanek

  • Updated

PIERRE, S.D. — Theodore “Ted” LeRoy Stanek, 97, walked into the sunset Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Pierre. He was born the seventh child of 10,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News