Thursday
BOXING: Ring City USA: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tulane at Tulsa, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF: LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, GOLF, 6 a.m.; PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, GOLF, noon; LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, GOLF, 3 p.m. (taped); EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, GOLF, 4 a.m. (Friday).
NFL: Arizona at Seattle, FOX, NFLN, 7:20 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 6 a.m. and noon; ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS, 8 a.m.
Friday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; New Mexico at Air Force, FS1, 8:30 p.m.; UCLA at Oregon, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, GOLF, 4 a.m.; PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF, noon; LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF, 3 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 6 a.m.; ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS, 8 a.m.; ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 11:30 a.m.
