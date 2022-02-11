Meet Champ! He is a handsome boy who loves playing fetch and spending time outside. Champ has been passed around... View on PetFinder
One chapter of a family legacy will end, with another beginning at a storied Chippewa Falls business.
Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels were each first in their respective weight classes as the Cadott wrestling team won a Cloverbelt Conference team championship on Saturday in Cadott. Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino also earned individual titles.
"'Mom, they just got to firing on me,'" Stacy Morris recalls her son, Quadren L. Wilson, 38, telling her after the Thursday morning shooting.
A popular local bakery is adding a bit of a challenge to the Valentine’s Day festivities this weekend.
A Brown County couple have claimed the winning $316.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay this year, the Wisconsin Lottery said Monday.
Mason Monarski scored 39 points including a 9-for-18 effort from 3-point range to lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team in a 92-84 nonconference win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Hall scored 57 points for D.C. Everest in the defeat.
All five voters improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address.
Bloomer senior Abby Iverson has embraced her role both as a leader and as an old school post player down low for the Blackhawks girls basketball team.
Illinois has collected more than $400 million in tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales in 2021, and Michigan has collected about $200 …
Abby Iverson's basket with less than four seconds left helped the Bloomer girls basketball team earn a 54-52 win over Dunn-St. Croix co-leader Elk Mound in a nonconference battle on Friday evening.
