Houaja Lor, a freshman at Chippewa Falls High School, is the English Department Student of the Month for April.
Houaja, the daughter of Chee and Yia Lor, was nominated by her English teacher, Amanda Hoepner. According to Ms. Hoepner, “Houaja is such a conscientious and hard-working student. She engages in the class and takes ownership of her learning. Every day, her talents as an insightful reader, writer, and artist shine through—and she makes our classroom a richer place.”
Houaja’s talents extend well beyond the English classroom. She loves music and can play the ukulele, guitar and piano. A member of Chi-Hi’s Art Club, she also spends much of her free time sketching and painting.
Graphic design, forensic art and fashion design are all fields Houaja is interested in studying after high school as she pursues a career as a forensic sketch artist or as a fashion designer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.