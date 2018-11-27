Ty Wiberg, son of Al and Michele Wiberg, a junior at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, has been chosen as the English Student of the Month this November by his Communications teacher, Ms. Karen Drydyk.
Ms. Drydyk chose Ty because he brings an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and excellence into Ms. Drydyk’s classroom every day. Ty prizes every development he makes as a communicator, not only as a student but as a listener and a friend, too. Moreover, Ty is an astute and articulate young man who is always eager to express his well-developed thoughts as a public speaker.
When Ty is not presenting polished speeches, he can be found wheelchair racing on the track, skiing on trails and hills, and sparring at the dojo. Surely Ty’s impressive communication skills and love for physical fitness will lead him to success in his future pre-med studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and eventual career within the medical field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.