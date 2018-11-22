Chippewa Falls resident Rachel Ryan was recently honored for her high academic achievement by the Chi Iota chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society.

Rachel Ryan mug

Ryan

In a ceremony on Nov. 2, Ryan, an English major at Minnesota State Mankato, was recognized for her personal accomplishments and awarded a lifetime membership certificate and membership pin. Ryan, daughter of Kimberly and Robert Ryan, is a 2016 graduate of Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

In addition to conferring distinction on outstanding students, Sigma Tau Delta promotes interest in literacy and literature on local campuses and in the surrounding community, and fosters the discipline of English in all its aspects, including creative and critical writing.

