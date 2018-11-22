Chippewa Falls resident Rachel Ryan was recently honored for her high academic achievement by the Chi Iota chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society.
In a ceremony on Nov. 2, Ryan, an English major at Minnesota State Mankato, was recognized for her personal accomplishments and awarded a lifetime membership certificate and membership pin. Ryan, daughter of Kimberly and Robert Ryan, is a 2016 graduate of Chippewa Falls Senior High School.
In addition to conferring distinction on outstanding students, Sigma Tau Delta promotes interest in literacy and literature on local campuses and in the surrounding community, and fosters the discipline of English in all its aspects, including creative and critical writing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.